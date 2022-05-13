Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE CHASE...
Right then, the target is 210, a massive one but the wicket is a batting beauty. Bangalore have the firepower to scale down the target but they need to start well in the Powerplay. In the reverse fixture, Punjab chased down a target of 206 in a thriller. Can Bangalore take revenge? Stay tuned to find out...
It's a belter of a pitch and bowling is not easy, especially with the new ball if you don't find any movement. While everyone else went for runs, Wanindu Hasaranga gave away just 15 runs and picked up two crucial wickets in his spell of four overs. Harshal Patel also bowled well in the death, claimed four wickets overall and made sure they end on a high.
Punjab lost their momentum in the middle overs as wickets started to fall. Bairstow too fell after his 66 off 29 balls and suddenly Punjab were struggling to score freely. Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone combined to steady the innings and they did brilliantly to get things back on track. Punjab continued to lose wickets but Liam made sure that they crossed the 200-run mark with his whirlwind knock.
Punjab started like a train on fire, with Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders. He took Josh Hazelwood to the cleaners in the second over itself and set the tone. Shikhar Dhawan didn't look his usual self but partnered with Jonny well for the opening partnership. Punjab raced away to 83 runs in the Powerplay - the best by any team in this edition, and laid a strong platform for a score above 200. Bangalore though bounced back through their spinners, and Wanindu Hasaranga was at the centre of that turnaround. That said, he was the only one to restrict the flow of runs as the rest went for aplenty.
What an exceptional last over from Harshal Patel! Just 4 runs and Bangalore bagged three wickets in it. Still, Punjab have managed to post a big total on the board.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! Run out on the last ball! Patel serves a low full toss on middle, Rahul Chahar forces it down to long on and scampers back for the second run. Glenn Maxwell attacks the ball in the deep and sends a flat throw to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik breaks the stumps and finds Rahul Chahar short of the crease. The third umpire confirms the same. Punjab end on 209/9!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg and slower in pace, Rabada turns to pull but misses. It goes off his body to short third man and they steal a leg bye.
Kagiso Rabada walks out.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dhawan holes out! Glenn Maxwell makes no mistake this time near the fence. Fuller in length and wide outside off, Rishi tries to dispatch it over long on but doesn't get the desired distance. Wickets continue to tumble in the final over.
Harshal Patel pulls out as Rishi Dhawan was walking across the stumps.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Chahar clears his front leg and forces it down to long off for a run.
Rahul Chahar is the new batter in!
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Liam Livingstone departs and takes a few biggies along with him. A full toss, on middle at 135 clicks, Liam Livingstone tries to spoon it behind the keeper but fails to get the right connection. It loops behind Dinesh Karthik who runs and secures the catch. This wicket will make a difference of at least 10-15 runs to the final total.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball. Gets the angle and line right. Full and wide outside off, skidding away, Liam Livingstone flashes at it and misses.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Harshal speeds in from 'round the wicket and delivers it full and way wide outside off. Liam leaves.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, Liam taps it down to backward point and keeps strike with himself for the final over. 24 from the over, Josh's 4 overs went for 64 runs.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the top tier! Short in length, around middle, Liam Livingstone gets inside the line and pummels it over fine leg for a biggie. 200 comes up!
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Angles in a length ball on middle, Liam heaves it to deep square leg and races back for the second run.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling from Josh Hazlewood. Short in length and wide outside off, Liam Livingstone stands back and hammers it over extra cover. First Jonny and now Liam, both the Englishmen have been very severe on the Aussie this evening.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pace off from Josh but it's wide outside off, Liam swings his bat and misses.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The ball has disappeared! Josh Hazlewood serves it in the slot, on a length and around off, Liam Livingstone gives it the full whack of his bat and towers it over wide long on.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Liam Livingstone, off 35 balls. He needs to continue and take Punjab above 200. Back of a length, around middle and leg, Liam turns and powers it to fine leg for a boundary.
Change in bowling. Josh Hazlewood is back into the attack.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Harshal Patel serves it on a good length and outside off, Rishi Dhawan smashes it down to long on. Glenn Maxwell tries to catch it over his head but ends up tipping it behind the fence for a biggie. The Aussie is disappointed with himself.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Dhawan pushes it down to long on for a run.
Rishi Dhawan walks out. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel is down. The side of his shoe just skids across the grassy area and Harshal slips. That's a bad fall and hopefully, Patel has not damaged his ankle. He is back on his feet and returning to his bowling mark.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Harshal Patel switches to over the wicket and delivers it short and wide outside off at 135.1 clicks. Harpreet Brar throws his bat at it but it takes the toe end and goes to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik collects and appeals. The bowler is not appealing much. The finger now goes up and Brar exits the scene after hitting a biggie. Also, this is the 200th catch for DK in T20s!
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! That's a clean hit. Fuller in length, around off and right in the slot, Harpreet Brar brings his long handle into play and dispatches it over long on.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal starts from 'round the wicket for the right-hander and bowls a full toss outside off, Liam forces it down to long off for a run.
Change! Harshal Patel (2-0-16-1) is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Brar goes on the back foot and pushes it towards the bowler. Wanindu Hasaranga has bowled out, 4-0-15-2, exceptional!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Wrong 'un, around off, Harpreet Brar tries to defend but gets beaten by the away spin.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, on middle, Liam Livingstone goes back and pushes it down to long on for one. He is not taking any risk against Wanindu Hasaranga. Smart choice.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around leg, Brar clips it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
Harpreet Brar is the new man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sound of timber! The magician from Sri Lanka continues to impress! He bowls it slower through the air and lands a full ball around off. It's the googly which is not picked by the batter. Jitesh Sharma winds up for the big shot but he gets beaten by the slowness of the delivery. He is early with the swing of his bat and gets bowled. A massive setback for Punjab as they lose one of their power-hitters.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter through the air, short and on off, Liam Livingstone goes back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
Strategic Break! Punjab are on course to reach a total above 200 but it could be possible only if Liam Livingstone sticks around till the end. Jitesh Sharma is in fine form as well and they will look to reach the desired destination. Bangalore have to somehow stop the run-flow or else they will end up chasing a big one. An exciting final phase is coming up. Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl his final and crucial over.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boom! Too full in length and outside off, Jitesh Sharma bends his back knee as he leans into the shot and drills it through covers for a boundary. Josh Hazlewood continues to leak runs. 11 from this over!
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's thumped! Much fuller this time, around middle, Sharma whips it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, angling in, Sharma flicks but finds the diving Shahbaz Ahmed at mid-wicket.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Liam walks across the stumps to paddle it past short fine leg but mistimes it to square leg. Only a run.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Lands it on a length and close to off, Jitesh Sharma pushes it through cover-point and rotates the strike.
15.1 overs (1 Run) The Aussie begins with a yorker, around off, Liam Livingstone digs it out through mid off for a run.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 209/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.