Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller around leg, Shahbaz Ahmed flicks it towards short fine leg. Looks for a run but is sent back.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Extra loop on this one, a full toss around leg, Shahbaz flicks but finds short mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter through the air, short and on off, DK punches it down to long on for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full, outside off and spinning away, Karthik tries to sweep but misses.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, Ahmed cuts again but this time finds the backward point fielder. Brar has bowled out, he went for 33 in his 4 overs but more importantly, he picked the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, Harpreet Brar gives this one a lot of airtime, it lands full and around middle, DK defends it from the inner portion of his bat to square leg. They cross.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Width there outside off, Ahmed cuts it through point for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot.
Shahbaz Ahmed is the new man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Maxwell departs! It's falling apart from Bangalore! The other set batter is also out of here. Flatter delivery, full and on middle, Glenn Maxwell steps back to smash it over extra cover but ends up hitting it a lot straighter. Arshdeep Singh takes the catch at long off and he also celebrates with a thigh-five. Harpreet Brar also does the thigh-five! Punjab have roared back in this match.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Glenn Maxwell tries to paddle it but misses. It goes off his pads to the keeper.
Dinesh Karthik is the new batter!
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Patidar holes out! The extra ball brings a wicket for Chahar. Floated delivery, outside off and turning away, Rajat Patidar could have gone with the spin but he decides to pull it against the spin. He ends up dragging it off the bottom edge and Shikhar Dhawan shuffles across to his right from long on to secure the catch. Out comes the thigh-five! The dangerous partnership for Punjab has been broken. 106 needed off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A leggie, just inside the tramline, Rajat leaves.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning away from the batter, outside off, Rajat Patidar tries to slog-sweep but misses.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Maxwell steps across and forces it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Tossed up, around off, Maxwell attempts the reverse-batted shot but fails to connect.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quicker and flatter, wide outside off, Glenn leaves.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full, around off, Maxwell tries to slog but gets an inside edge. It goes past the keeper and they get two. Chahar has a few words with Glenn as he was turning for the second run.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Full and flighted, outside off, Glenn Maxwell brings his bottom hand into play and bludgeons it through covers.
