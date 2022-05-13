Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is superb from Harshal Patel! His go-to delivery, the slower one at 122 kph, it is short and outside off. Agarwal is too early as he tries to ramp it away but spoons it straight to backward point where Wanindu Hasaranga takes it. Bangalore break the stand at a very crucial time.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Short of a length and on middle. Liam Livingstone looks to pull it away but misses. He gets hit around the shoulder and the ball deflects to the off side. The batters take a quick leg bye.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, it's pushed to long off for a single. The 50-run stand is up between these two.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Width there again, outside off. Agarwal looks to drive but gets an outside edge and it races away to the third man fence. 150 up for Punjab.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal gets the better of Patel this time. On a length and outside off, Agarwal gets low in his stance and plays a touch late. He cuts it hard to point for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Patel serves a slower delivery, on a length and outside off. Agarwal swings wildly at it and misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Agarwal comes down the track and nudges it to short fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Ahmed keeps it wide and Liam steps down again but hits it to deep cover. A single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Tossed up, full and on leg, Liam Livingstone reaches the pitch of the ball as he dances down the track and thumps it all the way over long on for a massive six.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovative! This is full and way outside off. Liam Livingstone reverse-sweeps it past short third man for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, it skids through. Liam Livingstone misses his cut. Frustration building.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Ahmed got away with this! A freebie, down the leg side. Liam Livingstone hits it straight to square leg. He shakes his head knowing it was meant for some runs.
Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik are having a word with Shahbaz Ahmed. The left-arm spinner to bowl out now...
12.6 overs (1 Run) Off-pace delivery on off. Liam eases it to long on for a run.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Too full and around off. Liam Livingstone pushes it back to Harshal who gets down quickly to stop the ball.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched from Patel, around off. Liam Livingstone makes the most of it as he drives it through covers for a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length, around off. Agarwal punches off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off at 125 clicks. Agarwal tries to push it but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Patel serves a full ball, on middle. Livingstone turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Will Wanindu Hasaranga bowl out? No. Harshal Patel gets the ball in his hand.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Liam pushes this full ball to long off. 15 runs off the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Josh Hazlewood fails to keep it away! It's darted on the pads. Agarwal tickles it to fine leg. Josh Hazlewood runs to his right, and slides but fails to flick it away. A boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Ahmed serves it wide and Livingstone cuts it to deep point for a brace.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sails over the fielder! Tossed up, quick and just outside off. Liam Livingstone takes the charge as he steps down and tonks it over long off for a maximum.
10.6 overs (1 Run) This one keeps low off the deck, around the pads. Livingstone nudges it to short fine leg. A single to end the over and it is another tidy one from Wanindu Hasaranga!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Mayank steers it to short third man for a sharp single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Gives flight to this one, on middle. Agarwal works it to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slower again by Hasaranga, on middle. Agarwal wrists it to square leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and angling on the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Liam pushes it to mid-wicket. Good stop there by the fielder.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Punjab Kings are 153/4. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.