Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Glenn Maxwell walks to the middle.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The aggression gets the better of Lomror!
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aggression from ball number 2 from Mahipal Lomror! Fuller in length, around off, Lomror finds it in his range and lifts it cleanly over long off.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Mahipal Lomror defends it from the back foot.
Mahipal Lomror is the new batter in!
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rishi Dhawan lands it on a length just outside off, gets it to shape away a bit, Faf du Plessis dances down the track for a big heave across the line but fails to connect cleanly. Jitesh Sharma catches the ball and runs forward in celebration. The umpire is not interested and the keeper immediately signals to his skipper to take the DRS. Mayank obliges and the UltraEdge confirms the departure of du Plessis. Bangalore have now lost both their openers.
Review! Punjab again take a review, this time for a caught behind decision. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat and the UltraEdge confirms the same as there is a big spike on it. Faf du Plessis has to walk back. Another successful review from Punjab.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off and slow in pace, Faf mistimes his back foot shot back towards the bowler.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle at 134 kph, Rajat Patidar gets back to work it on the leg side but it pops out off the leading edge. Falls safely beside the pitch. Top over from KG!
Rishi Dhawan is brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and angling down the leg side, Patidar tries to flick but misses.
3.5 overs (0 Run) A bumper around off at 136.2 clicks, Rajat ducks.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Hurries the batter with a sharp delivery, on a length around middle, Rajat Patidar defends it from the back foot.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, defended from the back foot to the off side.
Rajat Patidar is the new man in.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Big wicket for Punjab. Sharp delivery from Rabada, around leg on the shorter side, Kohli steps back and tries to glance but fails to make a proper connection. It balloons off his thigh pad to short fine leg where the fielder (Rahul Chahar) catches the ball. Rabada is appealing, the finger stays down. He asks his skipper to take the DRS. The UltraEdge shows that the ball has clipped the gloves of Kohli before shooting up from the top half of his thigh pad. Rabada strikes and removes Kohli who was looking in fine form.
Review time! Virat Kohli has been caught at short fine leg and Punjab take the review. UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball brushes his gloves. Out it is.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, around off, Virat skips down the track and tries to flick. It goes off the inner half to deep backward square leg and they get a couple of runs.
Kagiso Rabada replaces Arshdeep Singh!
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 12 from the over!
2.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Virat taps it down to cover-point and looks for a run but is sent back.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Harpreet Brar continues to fire it in, full and around leg, Virat Kohli shimmies down the track and launches it over wide long on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, wristed to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter arm ball, around leg and skidding in, du Plessis steps back to hit it through the off side but misses. It deflects off the keeper's pads to short fine leg and they collect a bye.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Arm ball, short and around leg, du Plessis moves deep inside the crease and powers it past the right side of the mid on fielder for a boundary.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Drifting on the pads, Virat Kohli glances it through backward square leg for a couple of runs. A good sliding stop in the deep by Nathan Ellis (sub). 12 from the over!
1.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Virat gets across and tries to flick but misses.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is finding his mojo! Fuller and around off, Virat Kohli whips it across the line and it races away to the deep mid-wicket fence. Those wrists on display.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it on a length and around middle, Kohli defends it off his pads to mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! Arshdeep Singh delivers it on a length, close to off and angling away, Virat Kohli crunches it through covers and bags a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Shortish, around leg, Virat Kohli dances down the track and tries to pull but misses.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short and around off, du Plessis rocks back to punch but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects on the off side and they cross.
Who will bowl from the other end? Arshdeep Singh it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Loopy and full, outside off, Kohli drives it to the left of the bowler who stops it with a dive.
0.6 over (1 Run) Wide! Skidding down the leg side, Kohli tries to sweep but is late into the shot.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, driven back to the bowler.
0.4 over (1 Run) Quicker and fuller, around leg, Faf works it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
Halt in play! There is a cat sitting on the sightscreen! It moves away after a bit of pause and we are ready to resume.
What has happened here?
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Short and flat, around off, Faf du Plessis goes on the back foot and packs a punch through covers for a cracking boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, du Plessis tries to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) Virat Kohli gets off the mark much to the delight of the crowd. Flatter and on middle, Kohli eases it to deep mid-wicket for a run. After a golden duck, Virat also will be relieved to open his account.
