Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on leg. Virat Kohli clips it off his pads to fine leg for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle. Played back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Virat Kohli chops it to point.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jaydev Unadkat bags his first wicket and breaks the 50-run stand. Mumbai needed this wicket desperately. An off-paced delivery, on middle. Faf du Plessis goes for the big shot but gets undone by the change of pace. He heaves it straight down the throat of the long on fielder where Suryakumar Yadav takes a simple catch. He can do nothing wrong in this match and Mumbai have got the opening they were looking for.
Jaydev Unadkat comes back to bowl.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Faf du Plessis slashes it to extra cover. Rohit Sharma there dives to his right and keeps it down to just a single. 50 up for Bangalore!
7.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it straight to backward point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, leg-lined. Anuj Rawat tucks it to square leg for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Faf du Plessis dabs it to short third man and a little misfield allows the batters to take a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Anuj Rawat dabs it to backward point for a quick single. Anuj Rawat wasn't looking for a single initially but sees Faf du Plessis calling for it and decides to take it. He puts in a dive and clashes with Kieron Pollard in the process but seems okay.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break! The pair of Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis has ensured that Bangalore doesn't lose early wickets and they are also keeping up with the required run rate. Mumbai have bowled so far but they will need to pick wickets if they are to put some pressure on Bangalore's batters. The chasing side bats pretty deep and they will be happier of the two at the end of 7 overs. Kieron Pollard comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Anuj Rawat with a solid front foot defence.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A googly, well outside off. Murugan Ashwin will have to reload this one as it's a wide.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Faf du Plessis eases it down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) On off, cut away to deep backward point for a couple of runs.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis finds the gap! Overpitched, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives it crisply to long off for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Anuj Rawat smacks it to long off. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his left and dives to stop the ball. Only a single!
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Anuj Rawat decides to break the shackles! A full toss, on middle. Anuj Rawat sits down on one knee and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket. Poor ball from Murugan Ashwin and gets punished. Anuj Rawat releases the pressure with that shot.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the Powerplay! A yorker, outside off. Faf du Plessis squeezes it out to backward point. After the Powerplay, Bangalore are 30/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Anuj Rawat looks to defend. The ball goes off the inside half to square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Length ball, on middle. Anuj Rawat keeps it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) These two are struggling to rotate the strike at the moment! Good-length ball, shaping away from off. Anuj Rawat looks to defend. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on middle and leg, Anuj Rawat plays it to mid on.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Anuj Rawat shimmies down and slaps it through mid off and extra cover. Kieron Pollard gives it a chase and stops the ball with his legs. Keeps it down to a brace.
