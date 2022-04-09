Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Back of a length, just outside off and shaping away just that little bit from the batter. Dewald Brevis hangs back to push it through the off side but the ball zips past his outside edge.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, just outside off. Brevis skips down the track and looks to slog but he fails to get any blade on it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around leg. Ishan Kishan mistimes his pull shot towards deep mid-wicket and the batters cross ends.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Dewald Brevis tucks it wide of the long on fielder and settles for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Slightly short and outside off. Brevis looks to cut hard but he gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes past diving Virat Kohli at wide first slip and races away to the fence.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dewald Brevis punches it towards the cover fielder who half-stops it with a dive. Brevis collects a single to get off the mark. Just 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Dewald Brevis sits back and works it towards mid-wicket. Four dots in a row. Excellent stuff from Harshal Patel!
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Brevis nudges it towards mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Brevis prods and defends it a bit uppishly towards the cover fielder.
Dewald Brevis walks out to bat at No.3.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Harshal Patel strikes and he gets rid of Mumbai's skipper, who was looking so good out in the middle. Patel is delighted! Brilliant bowling from him and Rohit is absolutely gutted with that! Coming to the delivery - It was an off-cutter, full and just outside off. Rohit gets deceived by the change of pace as he looks to push it through the off side. He checks his shot in the end but ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler. Harshal Patel takes a simple catch in his followthrough.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle and leg. Ishan flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! GLORIOUS! A half-volley, outside off. Rohit prods and caresses it through the cover region to fetch himself another boundary. Mumbai are 49/0 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, outside off. Rohit drills it to sweeper cover for a brace.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling in from middle. Rohit tickles it nicely but finds the short fine leg fielder. A few yards on either side of the fielder and it would have raced away to the fence.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan slaps it through the cover region. There is a fielder stationed in the deep, so Kishan manages only a run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and outside off. Ishan Kishan throws his bat at it but fails to make any connection.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length, angling across the batter, from off. Ishan Kishan stays back and looks to cut it without any feet movement. The ball zips past his outside edge.
