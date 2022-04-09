Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! lbw b Dewald Brevis.
Change.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
17.5 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length, on middle. Virat Kohli taps it through mid-wicket and calls for two and gets it easily. A wayward throw from the fielder in the deep at the bowler's end and that allows the batters to take another run as well. Should have only been two but now it's three.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to hook it away but fails to get any connection. He is not at all happy with that.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik looks to defend. The ball goes off the inside edge to the left of Ishan Kishan for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Kohli tucks it to deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Two! Good-length ball, outside off. Virat Kohli punches it to backward point. The fielder there half-stops it. The batters take a single but the fielder has a shy at the striker's end and misses and the batters take a run more off overthrows.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-18-0) is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on leg. Virat Kohli makes room for himself and taps it to point for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Length ball, on middle. Virat Kohli plays it softly to long on and sets off for a single. He calls back for the second run but Ramandeep Singh quickly collects the ball and fires a throw at the bowler's end. He hits the stumps and Mumbai appeal for a run out. Replay shows that Anuj Rawat is fraction out of his crease. Nonetheless, he has probably played a match-winning knock for his side and departs for a well-made 66. Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat.
Is that a run out? A direct hit at the bowler's end and Anuj Rawat might be in trouble. The decision has been sent upstairs. The replays show that Rawat is just short of his crease.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Virat Kohli looks to slap it through point but the ball nips back in and beats Virat Kohli on the inside edge.
16.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Full and on leg, Anuj Rawat moves to the off side and looks to flick but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Jaydev Unadkat appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. The ball deflects to the off side and the batters take a leg bye. Rohit Sharma opts for a review though. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. The original decision stays. Mumbai lose a review.
Review! Rohit Sharma has opted for a review for LBW. Anuj Rawat has been struck low on his pad as he has missed his flick. The UltraEdge rolls in and it confirms that there was no bat involved. The Ball Tracking indicates that the ball was pitched outside leg.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is Anuj Rawat's sixth maximum! He is putting a show here! Length delivery, on off. Too easy for Anuj Rawat as he dances down and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. He wants to finish it quickly now.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Anuj Rawat slaps it to cover.
Jaydev Unadkat (3-0-22-1) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, wide of off. Anuj Rawat steers it to deep point for a single. Just 30 needed off 24 now!
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time Anuj Rawat connects it well and gets the desired result! Short of a length, on middle. Anuj Rawat keeps his calm, keeps his composure and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. Great shot!
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Anuj Rawat shimmies down and looks to heave it on the leg side but gets beaten by the pace.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss, well outside off. Left alone. Wide given.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli nudges it to long on for an easy single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on leg. Anuj Rawat steps out and eases it to long on and crosses ends.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli cuts it very hard to backward point. The fielder there gets his fingertips on it and half-stops it. Just a single!
