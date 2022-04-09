Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then! 152 is what Bangalore need to chase and they would have taken this score at the start as they have enough firepower in their batting and top of that, Glenn Maxwell is back in the mix as well. Mumbai have made a decent recovery and the onus is on their bowlers now to do the job and get their first win of the season. Stay tuned to see how the chase unfolds...
Harshal Patel is up for a quick chat. He says that he will take 7 runs off the last over. Adds that the ball was drifting through the air and he was keeping an eye on his arm speed. Tells that it is important to maintain the arm speed. Mentions that it is a good wicket to bat on and chasing 152 shouldn't be any problem for them, if they start well in the Powerplay.
Things didn't quite go well for Bangalore at the start as the bowlers leaked some runs and found it tough to get the breakthrough but Harshal Patel did that job in his first over itself. After that, the bowlers just turned the game around and found quick wickets. They put a halt to the flow of runs after the Powerplay and capitalized on the pressure they created with regular wickets. They were in the driver's seat but will be disappointed that they let the game slip away towards the backend. It's still a chaseable total and Bangalore would be hoping to make it three wins on the trot.
Mumbai were off to a great start and enjoyed a great Powerplay as both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma scored freely and stitched 50-runs for the opening stand. Rohit Sharma was looking very good but fell after the Powerplay. And after he fell, Mumbai started to lose wickets in heap, and from 50-1, they fell to 62-5. It all boiled down to Suryakumar Yadav and he played a lone battle to get Mumbai out of the rut. He played a gem of a knock and it is only because of his knock that Mumbai have a respectable total on the board. They might be still 15-20 runs short but given how they were after 14 overs, they would take this score any day and would be confident of defending it.
If Mumbai have reached this score, they only have Suryakumar Yadav to thank for. What an innings we have just witnessed! He has played a superb knock under pressure and has made sure to take Mumbai past 150. Bangalore bowlers were terrific with the ball but they will be disappointed that they leaked runs after taking 6 wickets at regular intervals.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! MUMBAI END ON A HIGH! A full toss, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and whacks it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Mumbai finish with 151/6.
19.5 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, dipping, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to play it across the line but he fails to get any bat on it. This is excellent bowling from Patel.
19.4 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and looks to scoop it over the keeper. He fails to middle it. It takes a feather and goes towards the keeper, on the bounce.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around off. Jaydev Unadkat digs it out back past the bowler, towards long on for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to pull but he gets a bit late on his shot. The ball whizzes past his blade. Two dots in a row.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Another slow, dipping full toss, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to heave it away but he misses.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 23 runs off the over! This is a very full ball, well outside off. Suryakumar Yadav reaches out and slices it over the short third man fielder. The ball hits the boundary cushions on the full and it is a biggie.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! SKY, YOU BEAUTY! Siraj goes for a yorker but misses his mark. SKY sits back and whips it high and handsomely over the deep square leg fence for a maximum. A 98-metre hit that!
18.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! A short ball, around off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to pull but he gets a top edge which falls just in front of the fine leg fielder for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav whips it to deep square leg for a single. FIFTY FOR SKY! He has kept Mumbai in the contest!
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav reaches out and drags it back to the bowler. Siraj collects the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but he misses.
18.2 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! A full ball, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav whips it wide of the long on fielder and takes a couple of runs. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two batters. The umpire signals no ball as Siraj oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Suryakumar Yadav carries on in his merry way! Stand and deliver stuff from him! Back of a length, outside off. SKY stays back and launches it way over the extra cover fence for a maximum.
Mohammed Siraj (3-0-28-0) comes back into the attack.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat mistimes his slog just over the extra cover fielder for a brace.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! A slower ball, full and outside off. Jaydev Unadkat prods and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, down leg. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it to deep backward square leg. Akash Deep from fine leg runs across and does well to stop the ball. Keeps it down to just a single.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav throws the kitchen sink at it. He carves it brilliantly over backward point for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker on middle, Suryakumar Yadav could do nothing but jam it out.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Leg bye! Umpire's call saves Suryakumar Yadav here! An excellent delivery from Harshal Patel! A slower full toss, dipping on the batter. SKY looks to play it across the line but he misses and gets hit near the rib-cage. Bangalore appeal but the umpire says no. They opt for a review. The Ball Tracker shows that the impact was in line of the stumps. But it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Bangalore retain their review.
Bangalore have opted a review for an LBW. The third umpire first checks if it's a waist hight no ball but it's a legal delivery as the ball is dipping low. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the Ball Tracking shows that it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. The on-field call was NOT OUT so it will stay the same.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A googly, on a length, around off. Jaydev Unadkat prods and keeps it out.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Suryakumar Yadav whips it to deep square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Take that, says Suryakumar Yadav! 150th T20 six for SKY! This is tossed up, on middle. SKY kneels and slog-sweeps it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a massive biggie.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and around off. Jaydev Unadkat rocks back and cuts it towards the deep point fielder for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) An overpitched ball, around off. SKY whips it towards long on for only a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. SKY stays back and cuts it to the point fielder.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to heave it away but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad. 7 runs off the over.
15.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a length, just outside off. Jaydev Unadkat pokes at it but the ball zips past his blade.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! A short ball, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat looks to pull but it goes off the top edge, over the mid-wicket fielder and the batters take two runs.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. SKY digs it out towards long on and takes a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, on a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards backward point.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav stays back and pulls it wide of the long on fielder to bag a boundary. So effortless from SKY!
