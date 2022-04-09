Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off and hurrying onto the batter. Virat Kohli miscues his pull in the vacant mid on region for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, and around off. Anuj Rawat looks to pull but it goes off the splice of the bat and just over the bowler for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, just outside off. Virat Kohli flat-bats it to deep mid-wicket and settles for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, around off. Virat Kohli looks to heave it away but he misses. The ball kisses the thigh pad and goes through to the keeper.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, around middle. Virat Kohli flicks it wide of the long on fielder and takes a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! A slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Virat Kohli whips it uppishly, straight to Dewald Brevis at deep square leg who runs forward to take it but makes a mess of it. The ball goes towards the fence.
13.6 overs (3 Runs) A length ball, around leg. Virat Kohli stays back and flicks it gently behind square on the leg side. Murugan Ashwin runs across to his right from deep backward square leg, puts in a dive and saves a run for his side.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Another quick bumper, outside off. Kohli stays back to ramp it over the keeper but he gets late on it. The ball goes past his blade.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Not in total control but he'll take that! A short ball, outside off. Virat Kohli stands tall and pulls it in front of square on the leg side. One bounce and over the deep mid-wicket fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, full and just outside off. Anuj Rawat taps it behind square on the off side and gets to the other end.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Virat Kohli steers it to third man for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Anuj Rawat skips down and tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one run. Anuj Rawat brings up his first half century! He has played a good knock here and would want to stay till the end get his side through.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A direct hit at the striker's end and it could have been curtains for Virat Kohli! A length ball, around off. Rawat taps it towards backward point and sets off for a single. Dewald Brevis at backward point, collects the ball cleanly but misses his shy at the striker's end. Kohli dives to make it inside the crease.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper, from 'round the wicket, outside off. Anuj Rawat hops in his crease to cut it but fails to get any blade on it.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, well outside off. Kohli drives hard but finds the fielder at deep cover. A single taken!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Good-length ball, around off. Anuj Rawat defends it to the off side and takes an easy single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) This is a length ball, around middle. Virat Kohli gets forward, tucks it towards deep mid-wicket and settles for a single this time.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Good running between the wickets! A slower ball, into the wicket, outside off. Virat Kohli skips down and cuts it past Rohit Sharma at extra cover for a brace.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Width on offer, outside off. Rawat hangs back and cuts it uppishly, past the diving fielder at backward point for a boundary. Top over for Bangalore. They require 66 runs to win from 48 balls now.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is an excellent shot from young Rawat! A full ball, on the pads. Rawat stays back and whips it way over the deep square leg fence for a maximum.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Virat Kohli bunts it back to the bowler. Thampi fails to stop it and the batters take a run.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Clever bowling from Thampi! Kohli shimmies down the track so Thampi serves a bumper, around middle. Kohli fails to get any blade on it as he looks to pull.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, around off. Kohli stays back and turns it towards mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli makes room on the leg side. Thampi follows him with a full ball. Kohli makes use of his wrists and whips it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Anuj Rawat stays back and taps it towards point. A dot to end the over! 81 runs needed off 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on a length, outside off. Kohli hangs back and guides it towards short third man for a quick single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent use of the feet! Tossed up, on middle. Virat Kohli skips down the track and whips it wide of the long on fielder for a boundary. This might get him going now!
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off. Virat Kohli looks for the expansive drive but he gets a thick inside edge onto the deck.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, shorter in length, on middle. Anuj Rawat mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! Tossed up, outside off. Anuj Rawat smacks it over the bowler's head and bags a boundary.
