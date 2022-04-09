Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
14.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on off, Suryakumar Yadav knocks it back to the bowler.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Suryakumar Yadav decides to go big as he knows it's now or never! He shimmies down the track and gets to the pitch of the ball. Hammers it over wide of long off for a biggie. Unbelievable shot! Made it look so easy!
14.2 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Jaydev Unadkat pushes it to point.
Strategic break! Well, Bangalore is all over Mumbai at the moment and the latter have collapsed after getting off to a good start. After being 49/0 at the end of the Powerplay, Mumbai have lost wickets in a cluster and they find themselves in deep, deep trouble. Bangalore will look to take the remaining wickets quickly and not let Suryakumar Yadav free his arms.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball that keeps really low, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav crouches initially but sees that the ball has kept low so adjusts and fends it out to the off side. Terrific over from Harshal Patel. A wicket and 3 runs off it.
13.5 overs (0 Run) An off-paced delivery again, on off. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it to point.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off. Suryakumar Yadav plays a straight drive but Harshal Patel gets his right hand out and stops the ball from racing away.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Jaydev Unadkat has a poke at it now. The ball goes off the outside edge to third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Harshal Patel is lethal when it comes to slower deliveries and he gets a wicket off a slower ball once again. Length ball, outside off, off-paced. Ramandeep Singh has a poke at it and gets beaten by the pace. The ball just about kisses the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik does well to move forward and take the catch. Harshal Patel appeals but the umpire is not sure if it's a clean catch or not. The third umpire first checks if there is an edge and UltraEdge confirms, there is. The catch is taken cleanly as well and Mumbai lose their sixth wicket now. Jaydev Unadkat is the new batter in for Mumbai.
Is that a clean catch? Dinesh Karthik seems to be confident behind the sticks as he has taken the catch by bending low in front. The umpire is not convinced though and he has sent it upstairs. The replays suggest that it was a clean catch by Dinesh Karthik and Ramandeep Singh is a goner.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off. Ramandeep Singh punches it to sweeper cover for a brace.
Harshal Patel (1-0-2-1) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Floats it up, on middle and leg, Suryakumar Yadav makes room and cuts it to deep point. The ball went straight into the hands of Mohammed Siraj but he somehow manages to make a mess of it and the ball goes through him and into the ropes. A boundary! Bangalore would not want any of this as they are in the driver's seat at the moment.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Ramandeep Singh thumps it to long off for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Suryakumar Yadav nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Suryakumar Yadav cuts it hard but straight to point.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Tossed up, on off, spinning away. Suryakumar Yadav works it off the outside edge to short third man.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Ramandeep Singh hangs back and works it to long on for a run.
Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack now.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Mumbai! Lovely stroke from SKY! Length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav lifts it over covers for a superb boundary. End of a good spell from Akash Deep. 4-1-20-1 from him.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Ramandeep Singh guides it to third man for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Length, on middle. Ramandeep Singh defends it onto the pitch.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Ramandeep Singh goes for the big heave but makes no connection.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle. Ramandeep Singh keeps it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Suryakumar Yadav gets cramped for room. Somehow manages to dab it down to third man for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, full and outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to long off and keeps the strike. Another wonderful over for Bangalore. A wicket and just 2 runs off it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark now! Full and on off, Ramandeep Singh eases it down to long on for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up nicely, outside off. Ramandeep Singh lunges forward and blocks it out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Ramandeep Singh prods and keeps it out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Another googly, on middle. Ramandeep Singh manages to tuck it to mid-wicket.
Ramandeep Singh walks out to bat.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! And just like that, half of the Mumbai side are back in the hut for 62. What a ball from Wanindu Hasaranga! Absolutely magnificent. You need something special to get rid of Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga has delivered that. Bowls a googly, that spins back from outside off. Kieron Pollard completely misses it and gets struck on the pads. Wanindu Hasaranga appeals and the umpire raises his dreaded finger. Kieron Pollard opts for the review though. UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracking shows that the impact was in line of the stumps, the ball was pitching outside off and it is umpire's call on wickets hitting. Bangalore side is pumped up now and Mumbai are in big, big trouble.
