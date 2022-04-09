Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A pinpoint yorker, around off. Anuj Rawat squeezes it out watchfully.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, well outside off. Anuj Rawat reaches out to slog but it goes off the toe end towards the mid off fielder.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Faf du Plessis tucks it around the corner and rotates the strike.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A wayward ball, down leg. Faf du Plessis lets it be and the umpire stretches his arms to signal wide.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, around middle. Faf du Plessis flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A direct hit here might have been interesting! A length ball, around leg. Rawat misses his flick yet again and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls to the short fine leg fielder. The batters cross for a leg bye. The fielder there misses his shy at the striker's end.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Bumrah goes for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss, around off. Faf du Plessis works it to mid on for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length, around leg. Anuj Rawat misses his flick and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls to the leg side for a leg bye.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, around middle. Anuj Rawat gets forward and tucks it wide of Suryakumar Yadav at mid on for a brace.
2.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around middle. Faf du Plessis digs it out watchfully towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, just outside off. Anuj Rawat taps it towards point. 13 runs off the over, a good one for Bangalore!
1.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! AND AGAIN! Excellent use of the feet from Anuj Rawat! He skips down the track to this length ball and tonks it over the long on fence this time. Back-to-back sixes for the southpaw!
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Anuj Rawat gets off the mark in some style! A length ball, around off. Anuj Rawat skips down the track and smacks it over the long off fence for a maximum.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. Anuj Rawat covers his off pole and defends it. Rawat is yet to open his account!
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, jagging back in from off. Anuj Rawat misses his flick and gets hit on his thigh pad.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around off. Faf du Plessis taps it towards the off side and takes off for a single. He is off the mark!
Jaydev Unadkat will operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length ball, around middle. Anuj Rawat prods and blocks it out. Good start from Basil Thampi, just one run off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Anuj Rawat lets it sail through to the keeper.
0.4 over (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, angling in from middle. Faf du Plessis misses his flick and gets hit on his pad. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye. A direct hit at the striker's end but Anuj Rawat was well inside the crease.
0.3 over (0 Run) Thampi hits the deck hard, around off. Faf du Plessis taps it towards point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis sits back and looks to slap it through cover but gets no bat on it.
0.1 over (0 Run) A full ball, well outside off. Faf du Plessis lets it through to the keeper. Some movement early on for Thampi!
