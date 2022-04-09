Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
3.2 overs (3 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Ishan Kishan pulls it to deep mid-wicket. David Willey gives it a chase and manages to keep the ball in play. Good effort from him and he saves a run for his side.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, on middle. Ishan Kishan covers the line and defends it to mid off.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely from Willey! Good-length ball, shaping away, outside off. Rohit Sharma has a poke at it. The ball zips past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Up and over! Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rides the bounce and carves it over covers for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan dabs it to backward point. He looks for a single but is sent back.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on middle. Ishan Kishan pushes it to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan now finds his first boundary as well. Short of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Well-controlled shot that!
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan steers it to deep backward point. Two taken!
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Rohit Sharma defends it out. A good over despite the boundary. Just 5 runs off it.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma is off the mark with a boundary! Full and outside off, Rohit Sharma just pushes it gently past mid on. Pure timing on that one and he bags a boundary. Effortless!
1.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Ishan Kishan whips it away to fine leg. There's protection down there though and will only get a single. Ishan Kishan is disappointed as he knows it was a freebie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Ishan Kishan gets cramped for room. He hops and punches it to cover-point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) And again! Good bounce and carry! Length ball, outside off, nipping away. Ishan Kishan looks to work it to the off side but gets beaten.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Length ball, shaping away from outside off, Ishan Kishan draws forward and goes for the drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed Siraj it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) A tidy first over from David Willey! Just a single off it. Short of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma advances down the track and tries to pull it away but makes no contact with the ball.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length, outside off, shaping in. Rohit Sharma watches the ball closely and leaves it for the keeper to collect.
0.4 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Ishan Kishan are underway now! Full and on off, swinging away. Ishan Kishan pushes it off the outside half of his bat through covers for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Touch fuller, well outside off. Ishan Kishan reaches out for it and defends it towards covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Length ball, shaping away from outside off. Ishan Kishan this time has a push at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) David Willey starts with a good-length ball, outside off, with a slight hint of away swing. Ishan Kishan shoulders arms to that one.
We are set for the game to begin! The match officials and the players of Bangalore make their way out to the middle, followed by the openers of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. David Willey will start proceedings with the ball. Here we go, folks!
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the pitch starts to get better and better as the game progresses. Tells that they will need to apply themselves much better. Mentions that every game is a tough one and they will be looking to get their first win of the season. Informs that they have got a couple of changes to their side.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they will bowl first. He says that they are not sure of how the surface will play and it will be good to chase on it. Adds that Maxwell comes back for Rutherford and he will bat at number 4. Applauds Dinesh Karthik by saying that he has been brilliant so far.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh (In for Daniel Sams), Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat (In for Tymal Mills), Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (In for Sherfane Rutherford), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Mumbai will be keen to get a win under their belt after having lost their first three games. They have been inconsistent in all three departments and will need to put their best foot forward against a side that has the winning momentum heading into this clash. Bangalore would be eager to make it three wins in a row and the return of Glenn Maxwell will surely bolster their lineup. Who will come out on top in this mouth-watering fixture? Stay tuned as we shall find that soon. Toss and team news coming shortly.
Hello and a very warm welcome to game number 18 of the Indian T20 League where 5-time champions Mumbai will lock horns with Bangalore. However, Mumbai has gotten off to a very ordinary start this season and are coming at the back of three losses in a row. Bangalore on the flip side, haven't been at their best so far but some individual brilliances have ensured that they win two out of the three games.
... Match Day ...
