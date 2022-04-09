In-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday. After losing their first match, RCB are on a two-game winning-run, while MI have lost all three of their games so far. Glenn Maxwell will be available for RCB, and could boost their chances of winning the match. MI, on the other hand, could make a string of changes in a bid to get their campaign off and running.

When will the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs MI match will be played on Saturday, April 9.

Where will the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the RCB vs MIIPL 2022 match start?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

