Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller. Du Plessis lofts it over the bowler's head and the man at long on comes across. A single to end the over. Not going Rashid's way today. He has still time to turn things around.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and around off. Du Plessis helps it to point.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Angling on the pads, Kohli nudges it to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit past point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, Kohli punches it through covers for a single.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY! Welcome, Virat Kohli! An absolute charged and energetic innings from King Kohli! Tossed up, angling on leg. Kohli plays his pick up shot with perfect timing and deposits the ball over cow corner for a biggie.
Rashid Khan is back on. He went for 9 runs in his first over!
8.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Yet another tidy over from Kishore.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This one just skids through, flighted ball, full, around off and turning away. Virat prods to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge. Beautiful bowling. Perfect line and length.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Du Plessis knocks it to sweeper cover for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, outside off, it is hit to point.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) What has happened there? Full and on off. Du Plessis drives it wide of long off and calls for a couple of runs. Sai Kishore tries to collect the ball at the non-striker's end while Kohli was running behind him and both collide into each other. Kohli and Sai Kishore is down on the ground but Kishore gets up quickly and Kohli after taking his time is also back on his feet.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, eased down to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on top of off. Du Plessis strokes it to point. 11 off it. 97 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Du Plessis splices it over backward point and bags a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good stop! Full and on off. Kohli drives it to the right of mid off where Pandya dives, throws and hits at the bowler's end but Kohli was well in. Kohli is still fuming thinking he should've hit more straight.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked to deep square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Virat works it to mid off for another quick single. Good running.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, around middle. Virat Kohli comes down the track and hammers it through covers for a boundary. He is enjoying life at the moment.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! Floated, outside off. Du Plessis punches it aerially and past cover for a brace.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter, angling on the pads. Kohli helps it behind square on the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads, Du Plessis flicks it to deep square leg for one more.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower now, full and on middle. Kohli leans and tucks it to square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
DRINKS! Bangalore are off to a great start! Virat Kohli is looking in his elements today while Faf du Plessis has played his role to perfection so far. Bangalore would hope that they can build on this start and though a win is far away but if they don't lose wicket at the halfway mark of this innings, they can even go for the kill and try to finish off this chase as quickly as possible. However, this is just the start and one or two wickets here for Gujarat will bring them back into this game. An interesting passage of play coming up. Sai Kishore is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, outside off. Du Plessis pushes it to mid off for a quick single. Tidy start from Dayal but Powerplay belongs to Bangalore as they are at 55/0.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slower, full and on the pads. Kohli eases it to the right of the bowler and takes a quick single. He signaled to Faf that if the ball goes in the deep, get ready for two runs.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on leg. Kohli pushes it to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli is in good mood today! A length ball, around middle. Kohli clears his front leg and shows his wrists work as he hits it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Kohli blocks it out back to Dayal.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kohli guides it to backward point.
