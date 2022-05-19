Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed towards covers.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Glenn Maxwell almost had the big fish. On off, Pandya hangs deep and launches thie one off the toe end of the bat high into the night sky. The ball goes towards the long on where the fielder settles under it but the ball pops out of his palms and lands over the ropes. Maximum!
9.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angling into off, Miller with a punch towards the cover region for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and darted into middle, Pandya flicks it past square leg and picks up a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter from Maxwell, turning in from outside off. Pandya hangs back and punches it towards mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A tad slower and fuller, angled into middle. Miller pushes it towards mid off.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Good shot and a good piece of fielding as well. Full and wide, punched through extra cover where Maxwell just gets a hand on it. The fielder from mid off chases it down and keeps it down to a couple.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Harshal comes from 'round the wicket and angles in a very full delivery close to the off pole. Miller gets an inside edge back to the keeper.
Drinks! Bangalore have come out with intent and have been brilliant till now. They are bowling to plans and are superb in the field as well. Hardik Pandya and David Miller will look to do the repair work and turn things to their side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A moment of magic from the skipper Faf du Plessis but that was a very tight run. On a length, around off and Hardik Pandya drives it on the up. The fielder at short cover fails to stop the ball and the batters think about the run. Pandya is off the blocks but Wriddhiman Saha is ball watching. Faf picks the ball up from mid off and throws it at the correct end. He shatters the stumps at the batter's end and the decision is sent upstairs. The replay shows that Saha is not even in the frame and has to depart. Pandya is once again involved in a Run Out but really Saha should have been a bit more responsive.
Run out appeal! Saha is the man in danger and the replay shows he was well short of his crease. Out it is.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Patel offers width this time and Hardik Pandya slaps it in front of square on the off side to pick up two more.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, just holding a bit in the surface. Pandya just checks his cover drive and eases it through extra cover for a couple of runs.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter again and around off. Pandya pushes it to sweeper cover for a single. Good comeback by Wanindu Hasaranga after a boundary off the first ball.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fired quicker on off. Pandya punches it to cover-point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Saha skips down the track early and Wanindu Hasaranga pushes it bit short on middle. Saha tucks it fine towards short fine leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Drifts down the leg side. Saha looks to paddle it but misses.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and googly this time, around off. Pandya punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air and fuller on middle. Saha works it to square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Saha is playing another good knock here! Dragged down on off. Saha gets deep in his crease and pulls it in the gap towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pandya opens his shoulders and launches it over the fence! Tossed up on off. Pandya gets under it and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on off. Saha works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) This is fuller and outside off. Saha drives it off the outside half of his blade to deep point for a couple.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side again, around off. Pandya punches it hard wide of long off for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fraction short on off. Saha punches it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Saha drives it to covers.
Mahipal Lomror will bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket-maiden from Glenn Maxwell! Flatter and shorter outside off. Pandya chops it again to point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and slightly shorter around off. Pandya mistimes the cut shot to point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! It is fuller and around off. Pandya looks to defend but plays inside the line of the ball and gets beaten off the outside edge.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air, around off. Pandya defends it off the front foot towards the off side.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! This has been the story for Wade this season, he has looked good while he is in the middle but has failed to kick on and build on the starts he has got. Wade thought he has hit that but the replay shows otherwise and Wade has to walk back. It is pushed quicker from 'round the wicket on middle. Wade looks to sweep it but misses and the ball hits his pads. There is an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. However, Wade reviews. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Wade is on his way back to the pavilion.
Review! Wade has taken a review for LBW! UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the on-field decision stays. There is a very little murmur and even there is a big deviation as the ball passes the bat but unfortunately UltraEdge shows nothing and Wade is livid as he walks back.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off. Wade punches it to covers.
