Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore stay alive in the competition with a dominating win! They needed to make a strong statement today and get those crucial two points and they have done that in style. Now, they have done everything in this game that was in their control and have eliminated Punjab and Hyderabad from the playoff race in the process. They now need Delhi to lose their last game as Delhi still have a superior net run-rate and would equal with Bangalore on 16 pts if they win their last game.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANGALORE ARE ALIVE! Shorter and around off. Maxwell looks to pull but gets a leading edge and over the keeper for a boundary. Bangalore win by 8 wickets and with 8 balls to spare.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he nails it perfectly! Around off, shorter and Maxwell gets low and ramps it over short third man for one-bounce four.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, at 145 clicks. Maxwell gets low to upper cut but gets cramped for room. He misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished! A length ball, outside off. Maxwell hangs back and thumps it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Lockie Ferguson is back on. He has bowled only one over so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on off. Maxwell turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 11 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length. Karthik slaps it to deep cover for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, yorker, on middle. Maxwell jams it to mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, outside off, slower again. Maxwell waits and cuts it hard over extra-cover for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slower and way down the leg side. Maxwell leaves it alone.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off. Maxwell tries to reverse sweep but misses.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A slower ball, length and on off. Maxwell nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Darts it on the pads, Maxwell tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, quicker and Karthik tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to the middle.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPING! Rashid Khan gets his man but is it too late! Kohli pre-meditates and dances down the track and Khan follows it with a quicker, short ball, googly as well. Virat Kohli swings wildly across but misses and Wade, the keeper collects and clips the bails off. End of a brilliant innings from Virat Kohli.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Floated and on off. Kohli skips down and tucks it to mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! UP AND AWAY! Overpitched delivery, around off, turning away. Kohli shows full face of the bat and lofts it over long off for a biggie.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, just outside off. Maxwell mistimes his swing across the line to square leg for a run.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Maxwell awkwardly pulls it to deep square leg for a single. 30 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! A length ball, around off. Maxwell switch-hits as he smacks it over third man for another biggie. Pure entertainment.
15.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and around leg. Maxwell opens his body to pull but misses.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell has NRR on the mind! A length ball, slanting on the pads. Maxwell whacks it to deep backward square leg for a biggie.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) IN THE AIR AND SIX! Fuller ball on middle. Maxwell clears his front leg and lofts it high up in the air, he gets much elevation and enough distance to clear the long on fence.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Kohli nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 169, are 170/2. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.