Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for Bangalore's reply.
... The Chase...
Right then! The first motto for Bangalore will be to win this match. To chase quickly keeping NRR in mind, will be a bonus but a win is very crucial for the team in red and they need to get off to a fiery start. Gujarat bowlers though are in hot form as well. An exciting chase is coming up.
Wanindu Hasaranga is up for a quick chat. He says that he is happy to be the leading wicket-taker in such a big league. Tells that Chahal is his good friend and he wishes that he will cross his tally in the next game. Talks about the catch he took off his own bowling and says that if he would have not taken that catch he would have been in hospital. Says that it is a chaseable total and the pitch flattened out after 15 overs and they need to bat well.
Bangalore have done a decent job barring they lost Patel after just his one over. Faf rotated his troops well and covered his spell but they missed him and his slower balls in the backend. The pitch was assisting the bowlers and they capitalized on it brilliantly. The spinners are clearly enjoying much more and the seamers were getting rewards with variations. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets but went for plenty in his last over while Wanindu Hasaranga was again exceptional for his team.
Gujarat started well with Saha playing his natural aggressive role but they ended the Powerplay at 34 for 2. The middle phase was really hard to bat and Hardik Pandya played a fluent innings to flow through and made sure he batted till the end. Miller and Pandya stitched a 61-run partnership in the middle phase and at the fag end of the innings, Rashid Khan played a brilliant cameo to help Gujarat past the 160-run mark. Gujarat will be really happy that their skipper is back with runs after losing his form in the middle of the season.
So, 34 from the last two overs and Gujarat have reached a defendable total. The pitch is a sluggish one to bat on and Gujarat will feel they have a decent score on the board. Half of the job is done by Faf and his troops and they will look to chase this down and keep the playoffs hope alive.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the innings! A yorker on off. Pandya digs it out to long on and takes a single. Rashid Khan wanted a second run by Pandya is not interested. Gujarat finish with 168/5!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer around off. Khan looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. A run take towards short third man as the ball falls short of him.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another big blow from Rashid Khan! Back of a length, on off. Khan pulls it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Ohh... Josh Hazlewood has missed a run out chance there! A fuller delivery on off. Pandya hits it to covers and sets off for a single. Pandya though is struggling to get back but Josh Hazlewood fails to collect the throw cleanly and a single is completed. It is taken upstairs and the replay shows Josh lets the ball through his hands before clipping the bails off.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but couple of runs more for Pandya! A short ball on off. Pandya is hurried by this short ball and gets the top edge. The ball goes in the air and falls in the mid-wicket region. The batters run two.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is off the middle of the balde and it is deposited over the fence! Shorter length on off. Pandya opens up his front leg as he goes back in his crease and hits it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 150 up for Gujarat and just the over they needed. 17 runs from the over. A very full ball on off. Khan goes deep in his crease and converts it into a slot ball. Launches it over long on for a biggie. Sadly, it has not been a great game so far for the birthday boy, Siddarth Kaul.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off. Pandya digs it out towards the leg side for a single.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Hardik Pandya! Hasn't been his most fluent innings but he has hung in there. A short ball on off. Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge and the ball flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Very good delivery! A yorker, around off. Khan only manages to hit it to long on without much timing for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a handy boundary for Gujarat! An off-pace delivery that lands on a length, on off. Khan goes deep in his crease and slams it straight down the ground. One bounce, into the fence.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Pandya whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He calls for two but there is no second run there.
Siddarth Kaul to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Pandya gets across and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. Just 7 from the over and a wicket!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Pandya cuts it hard but straight to the point fielder.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball on off. Khan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rashid Khan comes in now.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Josh Hazlewood comes back into the attack and takes a big wicket! Josh Hazlewood goes for his back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Rahul Tewatia looks to pull but only manages to get a faint edge of his blade on the ball. It goes behind the stumps to the keeper and Dinesh Karthik takes an easy catch. Can Gujarat cross 150 here?
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and leg. Pandya looks to clip it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good start to the over for Gujarat! Not where Pandya intended but he will take it. A short ball on off. Pandya looks to pull it but gets a top edge as he is hurried by that short ball. The ball goes off the edge towards the third man fence for a boundary.
Josh Hazlewood is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Pandya punches it to long off for a single. It is high time for the skipper to change the gears now. Just 18 balls left and Gujarat will look for a score around 160.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Tewatia sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and it skids through, it is pushed to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower, on the pads, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rahul Tewatia is the next man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Superb reflexes from Wanindu Hasaranga and he reacted very quickly there. Bangalore find a breakthrough at a very crucial time. Hasaranga floats this one, full and on off. Miller tries to hit over the bowler but hits off the toe end and Wanindu Hasaranga gets low and grabs with both his hands near his head.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, sliding on leg, Pandya works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
DRINKS! The pitch is on the slower side and run-scoring has been difficult. However, Gujarat have wickets in hand and if they can get over 160 from here, it will be difficult for Bangalore in the second-half to chase it. Bangalore, on the other hand, would be looking to keep it tight and restrict Gujarat to as low a total as possible. It will be great for them if Harshal Patel comes back to bowl but it looks very unlikely that he will come back on the field now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Only 4 off it! Too full and on off. Pandya turns it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Pandya looks to ramp it away but misses. Good bowling from Kaul.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Hard length ball, on off, it is pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Serves a full toss, around off at 133.5 kph. Pandya wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off, pace-off. Pandya mistimes his cut shot to cover.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Gujarat Titans are 168/5. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.