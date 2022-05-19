Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Oh...that has hit the leg stump but the bail doesn;t fall off and it races away towards the boundary.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid Khan outfoxes Faf du Plessis and breaks this opening partnership finally! Slower in the air, on off. It is a leg-spinner and Faf du Plessis tries to loft it across the line. He ends up slicing it to the cover region and Hardik Pandya runs to his right and takes a good catch. Big wicket, can Gujarat build on this now!
14.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched on off and it turns away a bit. Kohli looks to defend but gets the outside half of his blade to short third man for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Faf du Plessis drives it to covers. The fielder in the ring does well and stops it with a dive.
Rashid Khan is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball, on off. Faf du Plessis makes room and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single. 56 needed now from 36 balls!
13.5 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Kohli punches it to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The pressure was buidling with boundary not coming in the last 10 balls but Kohli gets this one away! It is full and outside off. Kohli slices it over backward point for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Slower in pace at 108 kph. Faf du Plessis works it towards the leg side for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Faf du Plessis stays deep in his crease and hits it hard to the extra-cover fielder in the ring.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Kohli cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
DRINKS! Bangalore are cruising along and these two have eye on two points now. 64 runs needed in 42 balls and Gujarat need a flurry of wickets to put pressure on Bangalore but even their best bowler, Rashid Khan is struggling a bit. Can he help his team to get the breakthrough?
12.6 overs (1 Run) An arm ball again on middle. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single. 64 needed now from 42 balls!
12.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Faf du Plessis works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A low full toss, outside off. Virat Kohli drives it wide of long off for a single. Virat Kohli gets to his 7000th run for Bangalore in T20s!
12.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! On the shorter side and pitched on off, turning away. Kohli punches it to covers.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fires it quicker on middle. Kohli blocks it out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on off. Kohli punches it left of the bowler. KIshore runs across and dives to stop it.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Faf du Plessis blocks it out. 67 needed now from 48 balls!
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Lockie Ferguson bangs it short on off. Faf du Plessis stays deep in his crease and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 100 runs partnership comes up!
11.4 overs (1 Run) This is fuller on off. Kohli drives it to deep extra-cover for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) It is short again on middle. Faf du Plessis nicely nudges it to fine leg for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Bit short and outside off. Faf du Plessis cuts it to right of deep cover for a couple.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Kohli drives it right of mid off for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) On the shorter side, on off. Faf du Plessis punches it to deep extra-cover for a couple. 76 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tight line again! On middle and slower in the air. Kohli defends it towards the off side and sets off for a single. Pandya there runs across but fails to collect the ball and a single is completed easily in the end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed quicker this time on middle. Faf du Plessis drives it to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled again! Slower in the air and on off. Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air and pitched on middle. Kohlu lunges forward and defends it.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Faf du Plessis punches it to long off for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 169, are 122/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.