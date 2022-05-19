Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower through the air and outside off. Miller looks to push but misses.
Shahbaz Ahmed is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle and leg, pushed down to long on for a single. 18 runs off the over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Maxwell spills this one well down the leg side and Miller almost falls over. Wide called.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back from David Miller! Maxwell just rushes through this delivery and drags it down on leg stump. Miller goes deep in his crease and muscles it over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy power from David Miller and it might just be time for him to flex his muscles. In the slot around off, Miller just swings through the line and smokes it a long way over the long off fence.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Well stopped! On off, driven hard but can't find the gap through the cover-region.
13.2 overs (3 Runs) Deft touch from Hardik Pandya! Flatter and turning in from around off, Pandya waits for it and at the last moment opens the face of the bat. Siddarth Kaul chases it from short third man and just manages to pull it inside the ropes. Three taken.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Miller mistimes the cut shot to the man at deep cover and picks up a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On off and skidding through, Pandya leans in and blocks it out.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Around leg stump, tucked away in front of square on the leg side for a run.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) This is down the leg side and spinning further down but Miller gets cramped for room. He muscles it into the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, on off and just skidding through. Miller taps it to the man at cover-point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time and this is hit off the back foot towards the cover fence for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg and turning into the left-hander. Miller backs away and pulls it towards cow corner for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kaul bowls another slower delivery but bowls it wide. Pandya waits for it and thumps it towards deep point. The fielder from the cover fence runs around but can't cut it off. A much-needed boundary for Gujarat.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Much better over this so far from Siddarth Kaul. Nails the wide yorker and Miller can only jam it out on the off side for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Length, around middle and just a bit slower in pace. Miller waits for it and nudges it down towards short third man. Gujarat need to pick up the scoring rate now if they are to get to a defendable total.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Attempted yorker, turns out to be a low full toss on off. Pandya gets it towards deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on middle. Miller looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards square leg. Single taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. This is punched away towards wide long off for just a single.
Siddarth Kaul is back on. He went for 14 runs in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Pandya drives it down to long off for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely bowled but it produces a boundary. Fuller and on off, this one turns away after pitching. Pandya looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge and runs away very fine into the third man fence.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row now! On middle, worked away towards mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around off. Pandya cuts hard but can't pierce the gap around point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Hasaranga bowls this one with a very low-arm action and pushes it on off stump. Pandya pushes it back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around middle and leg. Miller eases it off the back foot towards long on for a run.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.3 overs, Gujarat Titans are 111/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.