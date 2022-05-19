Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
2.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! These are handy runs for Bangalore! Shami goes full but down the leg side. It swings further down the leg side as Kohli misses his flick. Wade also fails to reach it and a boundary for Bangalore.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First signs of aggression from Virat Kohli! A length ball, on off. Kohli just lifts it over mid off and gets a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Kohli dabs it to point. No room provided to free his arms.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end the over and just three runs from Pandya's first over! Good delivery this, slightly short of good length and around off. Faf du Plessis looks to punch it away. However, the ball seams away and beats the outside edge of his blade.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length and around off. Kohli guides it to third man for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Kohli drives it on up towards cover-point.
1.3 overs (1 Run) A full delivery again on off. Faf du Plessis works it to right of mid on for a single.
Halt in play. Hardik Pandya needs some taping on his left hand and the physio walks out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pandya goes more fuller on off. Faf du Plessis drives it crisply to mid off.
1.1 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, outside off. Virat Kohli goes for the drive but the ball catches the thick outside edge of his blade. It goes towards third man for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Hardik Pandya.
0.6 over (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Faf du Plessis defends it solidly and apart from that boundary, Shami has started well here.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Faf du Plessis is off the mark in style! Lands on a length, around off. Faf du Plessis though drives it on up and creams it through covers for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length again, on middle. Faf du Plessis dabs it towards the off side and looks for a single but it sent back by Kohli and rightly so.
0.3 over (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off. Faf du Plessis blocks it off the front foot.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, around leg. Faf du Plessis looks to clip it away but misses. The ball brushes his pads and Wade dives to his left to make a good stop.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shami starts with a fullish delivery on off. Kohli drives it left of mid off and takes a quick single. Pandya there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Virat Kohli is off the mark and Bangalore are underway as well.
