Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, close to off. Wade looks to cut but mistimes it as he is cramped for room.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is taking on his Aussie teammate! Josh Hazlewood again with his test length, on off. Wade skips down the track and launches it over deep square leg for a maximum.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Wade drives it straight to mid off.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here is the first boundary for Wade and Gujarat will hope that he get's going today. Back of a length, around off. Wade stands on the back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Actually it was not that short but Wade was in position early.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Width given outside off. Saha tries to cut but mistimes it to point. Just two runs off it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A quick single as Wade nudges it to the right of mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one and on middle, it is hit in front of square on the leg side for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and on middle. Saha hangs back to work it to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, sliding around off. Saha makes room and punches it to cover.
Glenn Maxwell is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Josh Hazlewood! Good start for him after going for runs in the previous match. Dot to end the over! On a length and on off. Wade defends off the bottom half and to the keeper.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Ripper! This is turning out to be a fabulous over from Josh! Length and angling across, outside off. Wade looks to push but pulls his bat out on time.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off. Wade blocks it on the off side.
Matthew Wade walks in at number 3.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! What a catch from Glenn Maxwell! A one-handed blinder. This is on a length and just outside off. Gill is tempted to play at it but the ball shapes away and takes the outside edge as well. Glenn Maxwell at wide first slip reacts quickly as he dives to his right, and stretches his right hand out to take a stunner. The ball sticks nicely and Bangalore have opened the wickets column.
2.2 overs (1 Run) TAP AND RUN! On a length and on off. Saha taps it in front of backward point and Gill is quick to react to Saha's call. Makes comfortably to the other side.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, shaping away off the deck. Saha throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
Josh Hazlewood replaces Siddarth Kaul after an expensive first over from Kaul.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but nothing given! Tossed up, angling around middle and leg. Gill tries to play on the leg side but gets rapped on the pads. Might be going down.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off. Gill pushes it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Darted on the pads, it is flicked to square leg for a sharp single.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! This is full and outside off. Saha kneels and drags it to sweep it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and around off. Saha hangs back and taps it to point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off, not much turn to start. Gill pushes it to cover. A single.
Time for some spin. Shahbaz Ahmed to start from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic shot from Saha and Gujarat are off to a superb start! A length ball, outside off. Saha leans and drives it through covers for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, swinging away. Saha has a feel for it but misses.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! Saha is in red-hot form! Overpitched and on middle. Saha lofts it through the line and over long on for a biggie.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and on top of off. Saha drops it straight to point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full and on middle. Saha works it to mid on.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the best of starts from Kaul and Gujarat are underway! A half-volley, slanting on the pads. Saha flicks it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
We are all set to begin! Bangalore players have made their way out to the middle. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are the openers for Gujarat. Saha was brilliant in the last game and Gill also seem to be in decent touch from the last few games. Siddarth Kaul to start with the ball for Bangalore. Can he make an impact on his birthday? Let's find out.
So Bangalore have made a bold call to bring Siddarth Kaul in place of Mohammed Siraj. It is a fair call though as Siraj has not been at his best this season. Can Bangalore put on a spirited performance here. They need to set the tone with the ball. Let's see how things pan out.
Glenn Maxwell is up for a chat. He says they have to be 100% focused, everything is not in their hands but they have to take care of things that are in control and hope to be alive in the competition. Adds that he and Patidar play in the middle order so they adopt to play spinners more. He personally just tries to adapt to whatever situation he faces. Informs, the openers need to get off to a hot start.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they would've batted first as the wicket looks dry. Adds that the previous game was disappointed but they have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Informs there is one change - Siddarth Kaul comes in for Mohammed Siraj. Admits that games like this bring out characters and the experienced guys need to make sure other players fire as well.
The captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya, says that they will bat first. Tells that with the kind of situation they are in they can test themselves by batting first. Informs that they have one change with Lockie Ferguson coming in for Alzarri Joseph. Says that they had a chat with all the boys about whether they wanted to rest but all the boys wanted to play. Tells that the pitch looks similar to the one they played against Chennai but it will play better as it is an evening game. States that captaincy has been enjoyable for him and that has helped him put his perspective more on the game and has helped him develop as a cricketer.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul (In place of Mohammed Siraj), Josh Hazlewood.
Gujarat (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson (In place of Alzarri Joseph), Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami.
Toss - Gujarat have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Pitch Report - Graeme Smith says that the corners are the smallest part of the ground. Tells that the pitch looks good and has a nice grass covering and it is probably the hardest pitch that he has seen at the Wankhede. Mentions that the conditions are overall good for the batters and he expects another cracker of a game.
Gujarat, on the other hand, have sealed the top spot in the points table and would be looking to continue the momentum forward. They might look to experiment a bit and give rest to someone like Mohammad Shami keeping his workload in mind. There is also the possibility of Rahmanullah Gurbaz getting a chance ahead of Matthew Wade who has failed to deliver so far. The pressure is on Bangalore and it was Gujarat who got the better of Bangalore in the last game between these two sides, they surely have an upper hand in this game. Can Bangalore get those two crucial points on the board? Let's find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Bangalore have blown hot and cold this season and the lack of consistency has put them on a sticky wicket now. A win here will also not guarantee them a playoff spot as Delhi is better placed than them with a higher net run rate. However, all Bangalore can and should do in this game is to put a strong performance and do everything that is in their control in this game. Big players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell need to step up and let's see how they go about their business tonight.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 67 and it will be Bangalore going head-to-head against the table-toppers, Gujarat. It is a must-win game for Bangalore as they already have a negative net run rate and one more slip up from their side will most probably bring curtains on their campaign.
... MATCH DAY …
