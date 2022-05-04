Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Arm ball around off, Conway moves back and punches it down to long on for one. Another successful over for the Aussie.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one outside off, Moeen Ali hits it through covers and gets a single.
Moeen Ali walks in at number 5. Two left-handers at the crease now.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Maxwell is doing with the ball here for Bangalore. He continues from 'round the wicket angle for the right-hander and dishes out a flatter and shorter ball on middle at 95.5 kph. Rayudu camps back, clears his front leg and tries to play late at it. But the ball skids past his blade and shatters the stumps. Yet another in-form batter for Chennai is back in the dugout. 99 needed off 62 balls.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on off, Devon Conway cuts it towards point and rotates the strike.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Maxwell dishes out a flatter and shorter ball on middle, from 'round the wicket, Rayudu gets back and hits it firmly to deep mid-wicket for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Devon Conway sweeps it behind square leg for a run.
Strategic break! Chennai's innings so far has been a shadow of what we saw from Bangalore with the bat. Devon Conway is well set at the crease and he and Ambati Rayudu will look to fend off the threat from the spinners in the middle overs. Bangalore though will be hoping the spinners provide a couple more breakthroughs in order for them to get a grip on the match. 102 needed now off 66 balls!
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Shahbaz Ahmed had got a wicket off the long hop but not this time. He drops it short, around off, Ambati Rayudu goes deep inside the crease and hammers it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 10 from the over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Devon Conway whips it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy and full, around leg, Conway clips it aerially towards square leg and scampers back for the second run. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but Rayudu is safely in.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Ambati Rayudu drives it through the cover region for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length short and bowls it around off, Rayudu moves back to punch but mistimes it to the left side of the bowler.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle, Ambati Rayudu eases it towards point but not in the gap.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A bit short and outside off, Rayudu taps it through the cover region for a single. A successful first over for Glenn Maxwell.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length. Conway eases it to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Blocked out on the off side.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Rayudu hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Suyash Prabhudessai (sub) with yet another catch and Glenn Maxwell strikes in his very first over. Tad short, outside off, given width there. Robin Uthappa hangs back to cut but fails to clear the infield. Suyash Prabhudessai, inside the ring at point, takes a simple catch moving across to his left. So just like Bangalore's innings, Chennai have also lost a few quick wickets after the Powerplay.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Uthappa works it to covers.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good way to finish the over for Chennai! Flatter and on off. Conway rocks on his back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
Robin Uthappa is in at number 3.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangalore strike and break the partnership! This is a touch short and on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad's eyes once again lit up as he sees a short ball and he looks to pull but does not middle it well. Mistimes his aerial shot to wide long on where Suyash Prabhudessai, the substitute fielder, charges forward and across to his right to take a superb diving catch. Ruturaj Gaikwad goes after giving a good start. 120 needed in 80 balls.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, angling around off. Conway reverse-sweeps it to short third man and runs across for a quick single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is drilled down to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed (1-0-9-0) is back on.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Chennai finish the Powerplay with a biggie. Just like Bangalore, they are off to a good start! A rank long hop, on middle, Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it over cow corner for a biggie. 123 needed off 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot and dismissed! Flighted ball, slower and on off. Conway swings across the line and dispatches it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball, on off. Conway punches it straight to the cover fielder.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, slower and around off. Conway knocks it to covers.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg. Gaikwad comes down the track and jams it out to mid on for a single.
