Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line and defends it to the bowler. At the halfway mark, Bangalore are 79/3!
Rajat Patidar walks in at number 5.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Moeen is turning on the heat in his comeback game!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Kohli tries to flick but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Skidding away after landing on a shorter length outside off, Kohli tries to cut but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and on off, flicked on the leg side but straight to square leg.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full, around off, Lomror plays it with soft hands to the off side and looks for a run. He is sent back. A wayward throw at the striker's end and this time the batters cross.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter one on leg, Virat Kohli eases it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
Strategic Break! The wicket of Glenn Maxwell has just pulled back Bangalore on the back foot. After a good opening stand, Bangalore have lost two quick wickets and will look upto Virat Kohli to handle the innings now. Chennai did not have the best of starts but the spinners have done really well to put a lid on the runs. Mahipal Lomror joins Kohli in the middle.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A small moment of indecision has cost Glenn Maxwell his wicket. Tossed up, around off, Kohli eases it down to covers and sets off for a run. Glenn also takes off but stutters a bit before racing away. Robin Uthappa, in the meantime, attacks the ball and sends across a good throw to the keeper. MS Dhoni breaks the stumps and Maxwell is short of the crease. The replays also confirm the same and the Aussie will have to go.
Run out appeal! Just one replay is enough for the TV umpire to make the decision. Glenn Maxwell is a goner.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short in length and outside off, Virat Kohli opens up and cuts it towards backward point for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) A touch flatter and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it full and around leg, Glenn nudges it through square leg and rotates the strike.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Leans forward and pushes it gently towards point for a quick run.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! A flatter one on leg, Virat Kohli tries to flick it but misses. It hits his pads and the ball goes behind the ropes for a boundary in the fine leg region.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Close to the off pole, Kohli hangs back and stabs it towards short third man for a quick single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up a bit, around off. Maxwell presses forward and pushes it down to long off for another single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery, on middle. Kohli turns it through mid on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, on off. Maxwell drives it down to long on and gets off the mark with a single.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen Ali comes into the attack and breaks the opening stand! This is a bit of a long hop, around off. It is there to be hit and Faf du Plessis takes it on. Du Plessis rocks back but doesn't quite go through with the swing of his bat. Faf ends up hitting it towards the mid-wicket fence where Ravindra Jadeja takes a simple catch. Du Plessis departs but he has provided Bangalore a good start!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Moeen comes into the attack. He begins with a fullish delivery, around off and there's just a hint of turn into the right-hander. Faf du Plessis keeps it out on the off side.
6.6 overs (1 Run) This is speared into off, Faf drives it down to long off and picks up a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased through square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Just a bit shorter in length and outside off. Kohli dabs it down towards backward point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) This one just holds a bit on the surface. On middle, du Plessis nudges it past square leg for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one more.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Du Plessis cuts it in front of square on the off side for one.
Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) This is a bit shorter and angled into the leg stump. Du Plessis moves past the leg stump and works it through mid-wicket to make it six singles in the over. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are at 57/0, a good start from them.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and around middle, Kohli leans in and works it down to long on to rotate the strike.
5.4 overs (1 Run) This is smart batting from these two, just milking the strike bowler. On middle and leg, worked around the corner for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on middle. Virat Kohli wrists it towards mid-wicket for one more.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, Faf nudges it towards wide mid on. The bowler chases it down and the batters settle for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Theekshana starts off with a quicker delivery, short of a length and around off. Kohli smashes it off the back foot but it is well stopped at covers. Single taken.
