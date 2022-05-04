Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TONK! Moeen is taking over control from here. Fuller and around middle, right in his half, Ali goes down and powers it all the way over long on. 9 from the over along with the key wicket of Devon Conway!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been interesting. Flatter and on middle, Jadeja goes back and turns it in front of square on the leg side. The short mid-wicket fielder rushes across to his left, picks up the ball but misses his shy at the bowler's end.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This time Moeen repeats the last shot and sends a full ball down to long on. Another run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, around leg, Jadeja knocks it down to long on and opens his account with a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Jadeja lunges and flicks it to short mid-wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batter in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Conway holes out! The set batter is gone and it's game on! Floated ball, full and around leg, turning away, Conway once again goes down with the conventional sweep shot and does so aerially. This time though his shot lacks the elevation and he picks out the deep square leg fielder with perfection. A simple catch for Shahbaz Ahmed and Bangalore will look to capitalize on this breakthrough. 65 needed off 35 balls.
Wanindu Hasaranga (2-0-22-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, around middle, defended on the leg side. 65 needed more in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, around off and turning away, Moeen plays late but finds backward point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, turning away, whacked to deep cover for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but it has found the fence. Full and flighted, around off, Devon Conway decides to play the conventional sweep and it flies off the bottom half of his bat. It lands wide of the diving deep square leg fielder and finds the boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Moeen gets back and helps it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched away to deep cover-point for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball, around off from 'round the wicket, Moeen defends it to covers. 10 from this over, 72 needed off 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR CONWAY! A good-length delivery, Devon Conway hits it towards mid-wicket and gets a single. It's been a fabulous knock from the Kiwi, a lot more fluent than the last match. He holds the key here in this chase for Chennai.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweet timing and placement! Harshal overpitches, around off, Devon Conway leans forward and creams it delightfully past the cover fielder. The fielder in the deep has no chance to cut it off.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, slightly shorter, Moeen Ali flicks it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Short in length, around leg, Moeen swivels on the back foot and pulls it wide of short fine leg for a boundary. Poor line and punished.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A dot. A low full toss on off, Moeen Ali hits it towards mid off.
Harshal Patel to bowl now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Around leg, full in length, Devon Conway brings out the reverse sweep, connects well but finds backward point. 7 from the over, 82 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, stroked wide of the point fielder for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, pushed to covers without any timing.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Loopy and around off, spinning away, Moeen tries to push through the line but edges it wide of the keeper. It screams away to the third man fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Devon shows the full face of his bat and eases it towards long on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, Moeen Ali punches the ball towards long on and gets a single.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one has gone all the way! The Kiwi is the key for Chennai here. He has sized up this pitch and is playing a handy knock. Floated delivery, full and landing on middle, Devon Conway wears his skates to reach the pitch of the ball and muscles it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off, Devon Conway tries to sweep it but couldn't connect well. Finds short fine leg.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Turning in from around off, Moeen works it off the inner half, to the left of short fine leg and gets a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on middle, Moeen Ali defends it solidly.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around off, a bit on the shorter side, Conway goes back and guides it through point for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Devon Conway pushes the ball back towards the bowler.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 174, are 119/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.