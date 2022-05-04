Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mahipal Lomror is turning it on! This stand moves to 44 and Bangalore have recovered well.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding away, short in length, Maheesh Theekshana goes back to cut but mistimes it back towards the bowler.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Gets behind the line and punches it back. Maheesh Theekshana fails to stop it cleanly and parries it to mid-wicket. They cross.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, full and on middle, Rajat Patidar throws all his power behind it and smacks it over the mid on region for a powerful boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker on middle, skidding off the surface, Mahipal somehow keeps it out off the inner half. It rolls towards square leg and they cross.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A little short and on off, Rajat punches it down to wide long on for a run.
Maheesh Theekshana (1-0-6-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and around off, Rajat Patidar works it towards square leg for one. Moeen is done with his spell, 4-0-28-2, a fantastic effort from him.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a short ball around off and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Allows the ball to spin back in from around off and nudges it behind square leg for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Rajat tries to flick but misses.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) AERIAL BUT SAFE! Flighted off spinner, around off, Rajat Patidar aims for a big shot but it takes the toe end of his bat and flies towards wide long on. It falls safely and they take a couple.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy and around off, pushed gently to covers for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Fuller and around middle, Mahipal Lomror uses his bottom hand to good effect and clobbers it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Will Moeen Ali bowl out as well? Yes, he will. Ali has figures of 3-0-17-2 so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through covers for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on off, Mahipal turns it on the leg side but finds the fielder in front of square on the leg side.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped down to covers for a quick run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on off, Mahipal Lomror cuts it through point and gets a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, around off, Mahipal Lomror gets back and helps it off the inner half to square leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Rajat Patidar plays it a bit aerially but wide of the cover fielder. They cross.
Ravindra Jadeja to bowl out.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and floated, around off and turning in, Patidar tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to short fine leg and they cross for a leg bye. 11 from the over!
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Mahipal Lomror eases it through mid off and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, Mahipal Lomror pushes it with gentle hands towards cover-point and eyes a quick run. He is sent back.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on off, Rajat Patidar pushes it towards square leg and gets a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Rajat lets it be to the keeper.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of here! Floated delivery, landing full and around off, Rajat Patidar goes with the spin and punishes it over wide long on for a biggie. Bangalore will hope that this shot breaks the shackles.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed-up delivery on off, Mahipal Lomror eases it through mid off and gets a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Mahipal Lomror rocks back and cuts it to deep point for one. A lovely phase of play for Chennai!
10.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller one on middle, Mahipal Lomror tries to cut it through covers but couldn't connect well. He mistimes it towards covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, around off, Rajat Patidar pushes it in the gap at covers for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one and on off, Mahipal Lomror plays it towards point and gets a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through square leg for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on middle, Mahipal Lomror flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.
