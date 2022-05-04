Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is tapped towards covers for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Siraj shortens the length and bowls it on off. Conway with a half-pull sends it down to deep square leg for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length, around off, pushed towards mid off for a run.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gaikwad comes down the pitch now and picks up another boundary. This is full and outside off, Gaikwad steps out and plays a controlled lofted shot right back over the bowler's head to find the fence.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! After a watchful start, Ruturaj Gaikwad is taking on the bowling now. This is pitched up on middle and Gaikwad comes up with a heave through wide mid on for a boundary.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Around the leg stump and skidding through, Conway tucks it off his hips towards square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Another top over from Josh Hazlewood, just three off it. Fuller and outside off, this is pushed out onto the off side.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter delivery, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pulls it well in front of square on the leg side and picks up a couple of runs.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot now from Hazlewood! Around off, nudged away with soft hands towards the gully region. Kohli quickly moved to his left from backward point and stopped the ball.
3.3 overs (0 Run) And again! Good length, on off and nipping in ever so slightly. Gaikwad watchfully keeps it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Right on the money again from Hazlewood and Gaikwad defends it from inside his crease.
3.1 overs (1 Run) The top of off line and just slanting across. Conway nudges it late and fine towards third man for a single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Sweetly driven again but finds the fielder this time. On off, driven towards mid off for a single. 10 runs come off Siraj's first over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Siraj pitches it up at 142.3 kph and on middle. Devon Conway just punches it on the up and the ball races past the bowler and goes away to the fence at long on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off, this is steered down to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ruturaj Gaikwad isn't going to miss out twice in a row. Short and wide, Gaikwad hangs on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length, around 140 clicks and there's width on offer. Gaikwad reaches out but only manages to tap it towards the cover region.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj bustles in and serves it full and outside off. Gaikwad doesn't play at it.
Mohammed Siraj is brought into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy over from Josh Hazlewood, just the three singles off it. Fuller in length, around middle and looking to bring it into the left-hander's pads. Conway is a bit late in his shot but manages to keep it out off the inner edge.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length, angled into the body. Gaikwad pushes it down towards short mid-wicket for a quick run.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Nice shape in the air. This is pitched up, on off and the ball moves away. Gaikwad defends it back towards the bowler.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Hazlewood goes fuller and keeps a tight line around the off pole. Gaikwad lets it through to the keeper.
Halt! Sawdust is being spread near the bowler's landing area.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Well played in the end. Back of a length, angled across off and Conway manages to steer it past the slip cordon, down to third man for a run.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length to start with from Josh Hazlewood, around off. Gaikwad slashes it down to third man for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Josh Hazlewood.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done. On a length, down leg. Conway gets down on one knee and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 9 off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Quicker delivery, on leg. Conway looks to work it away but the ball seems to have caressed the pad or the glove on its way to the keeper. The bowler seems a bit interested in the lbw but nothing doing.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! A cheeky way to get off the mark and Devon Conway will enjoy that. Around off, Conway reverse-paddles it very fine and beats the man at short third man. The ball runs away for a boundary, the first of the innings.
0.3 over (0 Run) This is pushed through on middle, Devon Conway nudges it gently on the leg side.
0.2 over (1 Run) Gaikwad and Chennai are underway! On off, this is pushed down to long off for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Ahmed starts off with a flatter delivery on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad presses forward and solidly blocks it off.
