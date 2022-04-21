Rohit Sharma continued with poor run of form with the bat as the Mumbai Indians skipper was dismissed for a duck against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Rohit was sent back to the pavilion by pacer Mukesh Choudhary in the opening over of the innings. The MI skipper had handed a simple catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on. With this, Rohit Sharma now has most ducks in the history of the IPL.

Rohit has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times and he has surpassed Piyush Chawal to register this unwanted record. Chawla had been dismissed for a duck 13 times in the IPL.

Rohit, just like his team, is having a forgettable season. Before this duck, Rohit had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28 and 6. He is yet to register a half-century, much like another senior Indian batter, Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma's poor form will be a worry as India as they look to win the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

Rohit has had a great start to his India captaincy stint but his form with the bat has not been the best.

With both Rohit and Virat struggling in the IPL, the Indian team management will be hoping that the two senior stars find their mojo at some point in the tournament.