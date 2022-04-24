Marco Jansen bowled a fiery spell as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a paltry sum of 68 in Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After electing to bowl, Jansen gave SRH the best possible start, taking three wickets in the second over as RCB were reduced to eight for three. The lanky South African pacer snagged Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli off consecutive deliveries before giving Anuj Rawat his marching orders in the final ball of the over.

Jansen castled du Plessis with an in-swinger, which nipped back in sharply and rocked the latter's off-stump.

In the next ball, Kohli tried to push at Jansen's wide delivery, but instead got a thick edge which flew straight to Aiden Markram at second slip.

And for Rawat, Jansen got one to move away from the youngster, who edged another one for Markram at second slip.

RCB only managed to play 16.1 overs of their innings, registering the sixth-lowest score in the history of IPL.

Apart from Suyash Prabhudessai (15) and Glenn Maxwell (12), none of the other RCB players managed to reach double figures.

Chasing a target of 69, SRH finished the chase in eight overs, losing just Abhishek Sharma's wicket after the youngster smashed 47 off 28 deliveries to ensure SRH didn't face any wobbles in their low chase.

SRH have now won five matches on the trot and are second on the IPL 2022 points table.