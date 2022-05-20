Royal Challengers Bangalore kept their playoff hopes alive after beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in Match 67 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli rediscovered his lost mojo, as he guided his team to a win with a brilliant knock of 73. However, during the match, Kohli was left in pain after he was involved in a collision with Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore. On the second delivery of the ninth over, Faf du Plessis and Kohli tried to push for double after the former had played Kishore's delivery towards cover.

Kohli, who was charging to get his bat in at the non-striker's end, collided with the youngster, who was pedalling back to collect the throw.

Kohli, who appeared to be in some pain, got back to his feet few minutes and started to play again.

With RCB needing nothing less than a win, Kohli smashed 73 runs off 54 deliveries as RCB chased down a 169-run target with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

The former RCB skipper hit eight fours and two sixes during his knock, and was the aggressor in the 115-run opening partnership with skipper du Plessis.

Earlier, GT, on the back of Hardik Pandya's 47-ball 62, had posted a total of 168 for five.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fourth place in the points table. However, they will need Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals in order to qualify for the playoffs.

MI will take on DC at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.