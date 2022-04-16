Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently occupying the sixth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with six points from five games. The Faf du Plessis-led side have won three games while they have suffered two losses and the franchise will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that RCB will make the playoffs this season and he also praised the leadership of Faf du Plessis.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Shastri said: "I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game."

Shastri also said that the seasoned players like du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell will play an important role for the franchise this season.

"Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He's capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB's perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them," said Shastri.

RCB had last suffered a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs on Tuesday, April 12.

The Bengaluru-based franchise missed the presence of Harshal Patel as they conceded 216 runs and then they were unable to chase down the target as CSK restricted them to 193/9.