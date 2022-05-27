Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Sanju blocks it out on the deck. 6 runs off the over but the runs are flowing from the other side. Bangalore need wickets now, and that too in a heap.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around middle, Jos rocks back and tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is slapped to deep point for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Samson cuts it to backward point.
9.2 overs (0 Run) A googly, outside off. Blocked out.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! This is way outside off, shorter and Samson cuts it hard way past short third man for a boundary.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed straight to covers. 16 runs off the over.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everything is going against Bangalore right now! Tossed up, outside off. Buttler looks to punch but it goes off the splice to point and beats the diving man in the deep for a boundary.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Ahmed slows it up and serves it short and outside off. Jos looks to cut it but gets an outside edge fine to third man for a boundary.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, way outside off, driven to deep cover for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Straight as an arrow! An arm ball, on a length and on middle. Samson comes down the track and dispatches it straight down over the bowler's head for a maximum.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads. Buttler nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic break! It's one-way traffic at the moment. Rajasthan have taken the bull by the horns and pushed Bangalore deep on the back foot. Jos Buttler is looking at his fluent best and the asking rate is just 6.41 at the moment. Bangalore need wickets, that too in a heap, to make a comeback. Can they still do it? Here is Shahbaz Ahmed...
7.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single to end the over. Tidy start by Wanindu Hasaranga.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, around off. Buttler skips down and tucks it to mid-wicket before looking for a run. He is sent back. The fielder has a shy but Buttler gets back to his crease quickly.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, eased down to long off for one more.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Serves it slow, on a length and around off. Buttler paddles it behind towards fine leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off. Samson drives it to the left of long off for an easy single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Samson blocks it out.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes into the attack. The required rate is just 6.23, so Rajasthan have the luxury to play him out safely.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the best start from Harshal Patel! This is a freebie! A full toss, around the waist. Buttler helps it past the diving man at short fine leg for yet another boundary. 10 from the over!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, it's pushed to mid off. No run there.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Jos Buttler! What a season this Englishman is having! He has given the perfect start to his team! Too full and too wide by Patel and Buttler drives it to deep cover for a boundary. His strike rate is above 200 at the moment, sizzling!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on off at 138 clicks. It is driven to mid off for a quick single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A full toss, slanting and dipping around middle and off. Buttler forces it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off at 118.6 kph. Buttler looks for a big booming drive but misses.
Harshal Patel comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Samson drops it with gentle hands to covers. Rajasthan end the Powerplay at 67 for 1. Just the start they wanted! 91 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Buttler plays with a straight bat to mid on and scampers across for a quick single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Buttler is dictating terms here! A length ball, on middle. Buttler looks to work on the leg side but it goes off the inside-half, past mid-wicket for a boundary. Siraj from mid on tries to chase it but fails to keep it away.
5.3 overs (1 Run) MISFIELD! A length ball, outside off. Samson rocks back and punches it to mid off where Faf du Plessis fumbles and releases the pressure by allowing a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Samson drives it off the front foot, back towards the bowler.
Will Sanju Samson bat at number 3? Yes, the Rajasthan skipper has walked out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally, Bangalore break the partnership! Overpitched and angling outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to drive it on the up but hits at a catchable height. Virat Kohli at cover-point leaps a bit and holds onto it. Bangalore will look to build on this. They have already leaked too many runs in the Powerplay! 97 needed off 89 balls.
