Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Slides it on the pads, it is flicked to deep mid-wicket for one more.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off. Rajat Patidar pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw! Not given. Ravichandran Ashwin is interested and Sanju Samson goes for the referral. Flighted delivery, a carrom ball around leg, Rajat Patidar fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the finger stays down. DRS is taken. No bat is involved and the Ball Tracker shows that the impact is outside the line of the leg stump.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, a bit quicker. Patidar cuts it but straight to backward point.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Darted on the pads. Rajat Patidar wrists it to mid-wicket with soft hands and comes back for the second run with ease.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on off, it is pulled away to long on for a single.
Strategic break. It's been steady going from Bangalore after losing Virat Kohli early. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar have formed an alliance which is worth 60 runs at the moment. Rajasthan will be feeling some pressure now as these two batters are able to switch gears at any time. Both offered a chance when they were on 13 but Rajasthan failed to cash in. Can they pull things back in the middle period?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Chahal tries to stay away from the arc but bowls it way outside off. Rajat Patidar leaves it alone.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off. Faf du Plessis pushes it to covers for a single. Another slight fumble there.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rajat works it to down towards long on for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Chahal flights this one, in the slot and Rajat Patidar stays back to muscle it over long on for a huge biggie. He loves to play down the ground and Chahal served him a freebie there.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off. Faf du Plessis drives it on the up and to long off for a single. The 50-run stand comes up!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Very full and around middle and off, it is pushed straight to the cover fielder.
Spin from both ends now. The leading wicket-taker of this season, Yuzvendra Chahal, comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Now targets the stumps and Faf nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one more. Rajasthan have done well to bowl two quite overs in a row.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floats this one, fuller and outside off, spins a bit away. Faf du Plessis leans and looks to drive but misses. Good stuff from Ashwin.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on a length and just around off. Rajat Patidar works it through covers for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Ashwin slides this one down the leg side. Rajat Patidar lets it through for a wide.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off, slower this time. Patidar punches it to extra cover where Shimron Hetmyer dives but fails to make a clean stop. He parries it towards mid off and they cross for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Faf du Plessis turns it to long on for a run.
Time for some spin! Ravichandran Ashwin is in action now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle. Faf du Plessis uses his wrists and hits it to deep mid-wicket. Thinks of two but settles with a single. 6 runs off the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length. Patidar punches it to the right of mid off and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and around off. Faf du Plessis rocks back and drops it to covers with gentle hands for a quick single. 50 up for Bangalore!
6.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length. Patidar glances it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rajat mistimes his shot on the off side.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, angling outside off. Rajat Patidar slaps it to deep cover-point and Yuzvendra Chahal runs to his left in the deep, dives and does brilliantly to save a couple of runs.
Change in bowling. Obed McCoy to run in now...
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, it's driven to point. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 46/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Riyan Parag is the culprit and he has dropped a prized wicket. Short in length and outside off. Rajat Patidar opens the face of the bat and tries to slap through the line but spoons it straight to backward point. Riyan Parag drops a dolly over his head and parries it away for a single. Both batters have got a life each now. Will that cost Rajasthan?
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is even better! Krishna drags his length back and keeps it outside off. Rajat Patidar punches off the back foot and hits it through covers for a boundary. Timed it really well there.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a shot from a man who is full of confidence! A length ball, outside off. Patidar hangs back and punches it past point for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, it is tucked straight to the man at mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Bangs a pacy bouncer, around off. Patidar tries to ramp it away but misses. Samson collects it at a very good height.
