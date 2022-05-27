Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
16.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Karthik shuffles in his crease and Chahal serves it full and quicker. It is hit to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floats this one, on middle. Karthik sweeps it aerially and to deep square leg where Boult does the sweeping work. A single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on the pads, swept to short fine leg and the batters take a quick single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) TAP AND RUN! Tossed up, around off. Lomror gets low and knocks it to point for a quick single. Ashwin ends his spell with the big wicket of Patidar.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Karthik drives it to deep point for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, outside off, spinning in. Karthik pushes it to point.
Strategic break. Yet another timely breakthrough for Rajasthan. They have got rid of both Maxwell and Patidar in quick succession and have the chance to limit the damage in the end overs. That said, here comes Dinesh Karthik, arguably the best finisher of the season.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Superb catch from Jos Buttler in the deep and that is the end of a fine knock from the man in form, Rajat Patidar! Flatter ball, length and outside off, Patidar stands tall and tries to loft it over long off but fails to power this time. Buttler stations himself near the rope and calmly takes the catch over his head. To be on the safer side, he lobs the ball as the momentum was taking him close to the rope, and then catches it again. The third umpire is called in to check and the replays confirm Buttler didn't touch the rope. A good phase of play for Rajasthan as they now have two new batters at the crease.
Rajat Patidar is caught at the edge of the rope. Jos Buttler has taken it. The onfield umpire though wants to get it checked. It's clean, Rajasthan have dismissed the danger man.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MUSCLED! Too full from Ashwin, around middle and leg. Patidar clears his front leg and dispatches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, quicker around leg. Lomror flicks it wide of long on for a single.
