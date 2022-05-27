Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) A long hop around off, Buttler forces it to the right of sweeper cover. He takes the first run slowly and then hurries back for the second.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off, punched to deep cover for one. That's all needed now for Rajasthan.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short and on off, Buttler goes back and works it with the spin to deep square leg for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, played down to the left of point for a quick run.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a dot. Full and on off, driven back to the bowler.
Strategic break! Things have slowed down a bit after the fall of Sanju Samson's wicket but this is still Rajasthan's game. With Jos Buttler in the middle and plenty of batting left, it would be a big surprise if they miss out on the ticket to the finale. 41 needed off 42 balls and Bangalore need a miracle. Glenn Maxwell is back into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Buttler walks across a bit and tries to guide it down to third man but finds backward point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Padikkal hangs on the back foot and punches it through cover-point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Uses the angle of the bowler and works a length ball to deep mid-wicket for a run. 42 needed off 44 balls.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Beats the outside edge! Slightly short and outside off, Jos Buttler tries to punch from the back foot but gets beaten.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Devdutt Padikkal runs it down to third man for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Josh Hazlewood angles across a length ball outside off, Devdutt Padikkal pushes inside the line and misses.
Josh Hazlewood is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Buttler drives through the line and Wanindu Hasaranga moves across to his left to stop the ball with a dive.
Halt in play! There is some issue with one of the bails and the umpire is getting it replaced.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker and flatter on middle, Devdutt Padikkal helps it towards square leg and takes a quick run.
Devdutt Padikkal is the new man in!
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Needless from Samson. Hasaranga manages to lure the batter there. He tosses it up and lands it around off, Samson dances down the track for a big shot but misses the ball completely. A simple stumping for Dinesh Karthik. A wicket perhaps too late for Bangalore but they at least have an opening from one end. 45 needed off 50 balls.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, around off, Samson defends it off his front foot.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, a touch short and around off, Samson chops it down towards short third man. Wants a run but is sent back.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full, on middle, Buttler dances down the track and clobbers it to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Pace off, on a length and close to off, Buttler plays it with soft hands towards mid on. Takes a single, sees no one rushing towards the ball, and wants the second run. Samson declines the offer.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, around off, Samson goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Back of a length, around middle, Sanju Samson finds this one in his range and spanks it over wide long on. Sanju flashes a smile. Rajasthan are smelling victory here. Below 50 needed now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Samson tries to cut but misses.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length and angling in, Samson defends it to the off side.
10.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This is that kind of evening for Bangalore. Harshal Patel delivers it on a length and outside off, Buttler tries to drive but edges it behind. Dinesh Karthik drops a sitter and they cross for a single. The body language of Bangalore suggests that they have already resigned.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 158, are 122/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.