Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Rajat Patidar and he continues his merry way! This young man is showing the talent to bat under pressure. Tossed up, full and outside off, Rajat Patidar goes down the ground and smashes it behind the sightscreen.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and around leg, Mahipal Lomror sweeps it through backward square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Rajat firmly hits it straight back and his partner ducks at the other end. It goes down to long on and they cross.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! This time Chahal fires it down the leg side. Rajat Patidar leaves again.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Turning away from the outside off, very wide, Rajat leaves.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted and around off, Mahipal Lomror goes on the back foot and eases it down to long on for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Rajat Patidar slaps it down to long off and takes a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler.
Mahipal Lomror comes in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! SPLENDID CATCH! Trent Boult has done the job on the last ball of his spell. He has removed the dangerous Aussie. Boult digs it in short, around leg at 110.1 kph, Glenn Maxwell hangs on the back foot to pull but it takes the bottom half of his bat and flies towards fine leg. It's dying in front of Obed McCoy who does well to go down low and snap it inches above the surface. A timely breakthrough for Rajasthan!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Sharp delivery, short and around leg, Glenn Maxwell clears his front leg and swings his bat at it but fails to connect again.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length and outside off, slower in pace, Glenn Maxwell tries his best to power his reverse-batted shot but fails to connect.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Boult nails his yorker outside off, Glenn Maxwell digs it out to covers.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (3 Runs) EXCELLENT FIELDING! Short in length, close to off, Maxwell goes back to create room and whacks it through point. It speeds away to the fence but Shimron Hetmyer intervenes with a dive and stops it from touching the rope. The third umpire is referred and the replays confirm that the West Indian has saved one run for his team.
Trent Boult to bowl his final over.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Glenn Maxwell goes back and forces it to wide long on for one. 15 from the over, 26 from Chahal's two. He has not been allowed to settle down so far.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Glenn Maxwell but again the connection was not crisp. Flighted and around off, turning away, Glenn Maxwell brings out the reverse-batted shot and it flies off the shoulder of the bat. Clears short third man and speeds away to the fence.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fine shot but only for a run. Full and flighted, outside off, Rajat Patidar sweeps it to deep mid-wicket.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Chahal again goes quicker through the air but delivers it way wide outside off. Rajat leaves.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around leg, hit down to long on for a run.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! JUST OVER! Short in length, around off, Maxwell camps back and goes for the pull shot. He doesn't get it from the middle of the bat and it flies over mid-wicket. Shimron Hetmyer jumps at the edge of the fence but it just eludes his hands. Risk pays off this time for the Aussie.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, a touch short and on middle, Rajat forces it down to long off and takes a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. Went for 11 runs in his first over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off, Rajat Patidar punches it off the back foot to sweeper cover. Takes a single. 11 from the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Maxwell pushes it down through mid off and picks up a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Patidar turns it behind square leg and rotates the strike.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Maxwell steps back and Ashwin follows him with a flatter delivery. It's eased down to long on for a run.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Boom! Flighted delivery, it's too full though, outside off, Glenn Maxwell attacks it and muscles it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and around off, Rajat Patidar helps it gently to mid-wicket and crosses for a run.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, Rajat nudges it through mid-wicket and retains strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) That's a nasty welcome to Glenn Maxwell. A well-directed bouncer, Maxwell fends it off uncomfortably to square leg. It goes in the gap and they cross for a run.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rajat Patidar escaped but Faf du Plessis doesn't have the same luck. Obed McCoy delivers it a shade fuller, around off, Faf du Plessis hangs deep inside the crease and attempts to power it through the line. But it takes the outside edge and flies towards Ravichandran Ashwin at short third man who jumps and takes a fine catch over his head. The dangerous stand has been broken.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, angling away, Faf du Plessis flashes his bat at it but fails to connect.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg. Patidar works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky runs! Back of a length and on top of off. Rajat Patidar makes room and looks to cut but the ball bounces extra and takes the outside edge. It speeds past short third man. No chance for the man there. A boundary.
