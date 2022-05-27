Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 19 from the over! Flatter and shorter on middle, Jos Buttler goes deep inside the crease and hammers it over wide mid on. Rajasthan have raced to 61 in no time, needing under 100 now.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jos is in overdrive! He is firing tonight and determined to take Rajasthan home. Flighted again, full and outside off, Buttler fetches it from there and rockets it over long on for a maximum.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter, on middle, Jos gets back and punches but finds the cover fielder.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot and dispatched! Floated and full, around off, Jos Buttler shows no mercy and launches it over long on for a biggie. Effortless. 50 comes up!
4.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal punches it to long on and takes a single.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR... Falls safely! Flighted and full, outside off, Jaiswal mistimes his slog-sweep over mid-wicket. Faf du Plessis runs across to his left from long on but it lands away from him. Two runs taken. The intent from both the batters is clear.
Shahbaz Ahmed is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Buttler forces it from the back foot to cover-point. Two dots to end the over, 5 from it.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Skidding into the batter from around off, Jos shows a straight bat and it goes off the inner edge to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Fires it in, on middle, Jos moves back and works it to deep mid-wicket for another couple of runs.
3.3 overs (2 Runs) AERIAL BUT SAFE! Flatter again, short and on off, Buttler goes deep back inside the crease and punches it over mid off. Siraj runs back and dives but it falls wide of him. They get two.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal walks forward and pushes it down to long off for a run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes back and cuts but finds the point fielder.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT'S COLOSSAL! Just the kind of shot to deflate the bowling side. Siraj bowls it on a length, around leg and angling down, Buttler again clears his front leg and this time he towers it deep into the crowd at deep square leg. 15 from the over!
2.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Fortune favours the brave. Siraj goes full again, this time around off, Buttler clears his front leg for a big heave across the line but gets a massive inside edge. It beats the stumps and races away to fine leg for a boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! This time Siraj is too full with his length, Buttler attacks it with all his might and bludgeons it over extra cover for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and on off, Buttler goes on his toes and pushes it defensively to covers.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Jaiswal drives it firmly, to the right of mid off, and gets a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A good start from Siraj. He gets the line and length perfect. Delivers it a bit short and around off, shaping away with extra bounce, Yashasvi Jaiswal tries to punch from the back foot but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, it's defended back to the bowler.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Delivers it very full and on off, Buttler inside-edges his attempted shot and it beats the mid-wicket fielder. Mohammed Siraj chases it down from mid on and the batters get two runs.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Well left! Full and outside off, holding its line, Buttler shoulders arms. The ball swings a lot after going past the batter.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on middle, Buttler helps it away off his pads to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisp! Josh Hazlewood puts it on a fuller length around off, Jos Buttler leans into the drive and caresses it through the gap at cover-point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full ball, around off, Buttler covers the line and defends it to the off side.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Josh Hazlewood. One slip in place.
0.6 over (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! WHAT A START FOR RAJASTHAN! Mohammed Siraj once again tries to test the young man with a short ball. It's on middle and sits up nicely for the batter. Yashasvi Jaiswal rides the bounce and muscles his pull shot over mid-wicket. 16 from the opening over, Rajasthan have set a perfect tone for this chase!
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling away, Jaiswal strokes it off his front foot but finds the cover fielder.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing this time! Siraj serves a length ball on the pads, Yashasvi Jaiswal picks it up and flicks it delightfully in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! That is some way to open your account. Two great shots found the fielder, so Jaiswal goes aerial and sends it many a mile. Mohammed Siraj digs it in short, around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal turns and pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes on the back foot and punches it through the line but finds backward point.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a full ball, around off, Jaiswal drives confidently through the line but finds the fielder at cover-point.
