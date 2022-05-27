Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore, says that he would have batted anyway as it looks like a good wicket. Feels that runs on the board in a big game are always crucial. Adds that they have rested well and turned up fresh. Mentions that it's quite big for the team to reach this stage and they are only a game away. He wants his boys to keep doing the right things. Further adds that it's an amazing ground, and it's incredible to play in front of so many people.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they want to bowl first as the pitch looks a bit sticky and hopes that it will help his bowlers. Shares that they had a good practice session and everyone is happy and chilled out. Tells that it's an unbelievable atmosphere here and everyone is excited about the game. Further says that everyone is connected to the team and they want to play good cricket and put smiles on the faces of the fans. Feels that it's important to keep calm and cut the noise from outside. Informs that they don't have any changes.
Bangalore (Unchanged playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Rajasthan (Unchanged playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Rajasthan. They have elected to BOWL first!
Pitch report - Matthew Hayden is near the playing area and starts by saying that this place is amazing and over 100,000 people are expected to watch this game in the stadium. Adds that the boundaries are not as big as the ground looks but the boundary pockets are a little bit bigger. Shares that it's been too hot out there and the groundsmen have done well to prepare a pitch which is devoid of any cracks and it has an even covering of grass. The Aussie feels that it's a good one for batting and ends by informing us that the average winning score here is 175.
All roads will lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium - the venue for the last two games of the season. This is the place where the endgame will begin in a short while. Considered to be the largest stadium in the world, it's going to be jam-packed and excitement will be touching the roof. Let's see how the pitch is expected to play...
Bangalore received a big lifeline from Mumbai to get a backdoor entry into the playoffs, but they earned one for themselves by edging out Lucknow. They have reached this stage but are yet to hit the top gear. There is a lot more they can achieve as a batting group, and against the bowling arsenal of Rajasthan, the famed Bangalore batting will have to put its best foot forward. Kohli and du Plessis versus Boult, Maxwell and Karthik versus the spin duo of Ashwin and Chahal, Buttler versus Hazlewood - there are so many match-ups to look forward to this evening.
Rajasthan have been doing great things in this edition. At the start, not many would have given them the tag of favourites, but they earned it with their consistent display. Jos Buttler has been the nucleus of their batting, but it has its advantages and disadvantages. Jos' failure often led to Rajasthan's failure, and in a team sport, this should be avoided. Their batting depth doesn't offer much confidence, and that puts extra pressure on the top order. This area will be under the scanner this evening, as picking early wickets will put Bangalore in the driver's seat. Can the Pink team avoid that situation?
Here we go! After experiencing all the ups and downs of the season, going through the excitement and thrill of the league stage, facing loss and receiving favours, Rajasthan and Bangalore are standing at the cusp of booking their ticket to the finale. Plenty riding on this all-important Qualifier 2, and the change in venue will add more drama and challenges. Are you ready to witness this mega clash? We surely are, as we welcome you all for the coverage. Stay tuned for more...
... Match Day ...
