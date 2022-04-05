Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Sherfane Rutherford bunts it to square leg.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads. Ahmed misses his flick. It goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Drifts this one down the leg side for another wide.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle. Defended out.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Rutherford works it to square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Rutherford lunges and keeps it out.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one that does not spin, full and down the leg side. Rutherford misses his tuck.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side. Rutherford misses his flick.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, around middle. Blocked out.
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat now.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Make it four wickets! Yuzvendra Chahal you beauty, what a delivery by him! This is tossed up, with a bit of flight and was the leg spinner. This one lands around off and turns back in. David Willey prods and looks to defend but the ball goes through the gates and rattles the stumps. Yuzvendra Chahal with two wickets and a runout against his ex-team.
Sherfane Rutherford comes to the crease now.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Superb work from Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson! A googly, on the pads. David Willey tucks it near square leg. Kohli wants a run and is off the mark but David Willey is not ready. Samson hurls across and throws it to Chahal who had to collect the ball a bit away. He takes it and breaks the stumps. The replay shows Kohli had his bat millimeters away from the line and will have to take the long walk. Huge moment in the game and Rajasthan have three wickets in three overs.
Is that a run out? There is a throw at the non-striker's end. Virat Kohli is just short of his ground! He walks back! Big moment in the game.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli leans and flicks it to deep square leg for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Sharp turn there, a leg spinner, around middle. Kohli hangs back and keeps it out.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A flighted, full toss, on off, pushed to covers.
David Willey comes to the crease now.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Double breakthrough for Rajasthan and they are getting back into this game. A length ball, angling just outside off. Rawat opens the face of the bat and looks to work it down but gets a thick outside edge to the keeper, Sanju Samson there takes it low getting forward. 109 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered it to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Rawat mistimes his shot to long on and will take a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball this time, on middle. Kohli gets an inside edge as he looks to flick, it rolls to the leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, angling around middle. Kohli flicks it with soft hands to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Rawat looks to squeeze it out but it takes the inside edge and rolls to fine leg for a single.
Time-Out! Bangalore were cruising along nicely, but they have lost Faf du Plessis at the stroke of the Time-Out! They still remain on top! Rajasthan need to pick up a few more quick wickets to shift the momentum towards them. Virat Kohli comes to the crease now. Also, Navdeep Saini comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Trent Boult b Yuzvendra Chahal.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, hit to deep covers for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle. du Plessis drives it hard to covers and a misfield allows the batters to steal a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this one skids through, du Plessis pushes it to covers.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Tossed up, fuller and on middle. du Plessis makes room and lifts it straight down for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, this one spins back in on the pads, tucked to square leg for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single. Bangalore are 48 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Just bounces ahead of the fielder! This was short and outside off, turning away. du Plessis looks to push but gets a thick outside edge and the ball bounces well before the fielder at short third man. A single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Rawat jams it out to mid on for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap nicely! A length ball, outside off. du Plessis hangs on the back foot and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, pushed back to Ashwin.
