Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, wide of off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it off the back foot towards deep cover for a brace.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Tad fuller, quicker, around off. Devdutt Padikkal works it away towards mid-wicket and they pick up two runs.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, around middle. Jos Buttler flicks it towards square leg for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A fuller ball, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal smashes it just over the man at long on. That brings up the 50-run partnership between these two!
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Jos Buttler flicks it towards square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal drives it towards long on for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air....and just short! A good effort though! A shorter ball, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg. Mohammed Siraj runs forward, puts in a dive, but fails to get to the ball. The ball rolls towards the ropes for a boundary!
7.2 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, on the thigh pads. Jos Buttler pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling in, on a length, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal misses his flick and the ball deflects off the pads and goes towards leg the leg side. Leg bye taken!
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, outside. Jos Buttler punches it past cover for a brace.
Change of ball...
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! First maximum off the innings! This time he gets hold of it! Another overpitches delivery, around off. Jos Buttler tonks it way over mid off for a biggie!
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Another chance goes down! Two in this over! A fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler heaves it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes very high, David Willey there keeps his eyes on the ball and runs to his right but misjudges it at the end, and he puts in a dive to grab it but fails. Two taken!
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Devdutt Padikkal taps it towards point and runs across to the other end.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, wide of off, shaping away. Devdutt Padikkal stays in his crease and looks to cut this away but he fails to get any bat on it.
6.1 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! First opportunity goes down! A fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler chips it back to the bowler. Akash Deep looks to grab this after his follow-through, but he misses and the ball goes through his hands towards mid off. Single taken!
5.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This one lands on a length, nips back in, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to drive this but the ball sneaks past his inside edge.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, darting it on the thigh pads. Devdutt Padikkal pulls it towards deep square leg and rotates the strike.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Angling in, fuller ball, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal opens teh face of the bat and taps it towards point. Akash Deep dives to his left and makes a good stop. Another single taken!
5.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, down leg. Jos Buttler looks to pull this but the ball goes off the under edge towards short fine leg. Single taken!
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.4 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 67/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.