Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a gem of an innings this is from Dinesh Karthik! A slower delivery, on a length and around off. Karthik whacks it to deep square leg for a boundary.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! This is full and outside off. Karthik shuffles and drags it from outside off and wide of mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. Just 7 needed now.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way outside off, over the tramline and Karthik leaves it alone. Pressure on Krishna.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Patel drops it to point for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Karthik works it to sweeper cover for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, pushed to long on and Patel will give back the strike to Karthik.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on middle, Patel digs it to mid on for a single. 15 needed in 12 balls.
Harshal Patel walks out to bat.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! This game is still on! A fuller ball, on middle. Ahmed shuffles and looks to paddle it but gets hit on the gloves. The ball ricochets and rolls back onto the stumps. Superb innings from Shahbaz Ahmed. Came at a very difficult period.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) This is on a length and on middle, was the slower ball. Ahmed gets low and looks to slog-sweep it but mistimes a bit and will only get a couple.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ahmed wants to finish quickly! Short and on off. Ahmed pulls it hard and well over wide long on for a biggie.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Lack of pace but was short in length and outside off. Ahmed waits and pulls it to the right of long on who has no chance to save it. A boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slower and just around leg. Ahmed shuffles and looks to paddle it but misses.
Trent Boult (3-0-21-1) will bowl his final over!
16.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, quicker and turning back on middle. Ahmed rocks back and guides it to point. A single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, way outside off. Karthik drives it to sweeper cover for one more.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, this is pushed to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off. Karthik cuts it to the right of covers. Good fielding there.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Karthik leans and keeps it out. Bangalore will not mind to see this over off.
Time-Out! Dinesh Karthik has come in and put Bangalore in the driver's seat. He along with Shahbaz Ahmed have put a partnership of 51 runs off just 21 balls and put Rajasthan under immense pressure. It's still not over here, Rajasthan can still grab a few wickets and pull things back together. Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to bowl.
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Runs just keep on coming. A loose delivery as this is short and on leg. Ahmed swivels and pulls it over backward square leg for a biggie. The 50 stand is up in just 22 deliveries and Bangalore need 32 runs in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full, slow and on middle. Ahmed negotiates with a solid block.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is hit in front of square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Ahmed whips it to deep square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangalore are running away with the game. This is full and way outside off. Ahmed just opens the face of the bat in the last moment and guides it through point for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Karthik pushes it to covers for a single.
