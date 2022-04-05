Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Wide of off, very full. Jos Buttler stretches and cuts it towards point for a brace.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jos Buttler is on the charge! A fuller ball, around middle. Jos Buttler tonks it over long on once again for a maximum.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jos Buttler takes full advantage of it! A short ball, outside off. Jos Buttler slaps it way over long on for a biggie!
19.2 overs (1 Run) No ball! A yorker-length delivery, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Akash Deep has overstepped here. No called! Free Hit coming up! There was a bit of something behind the crease, touch and go for the umpire.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer lifts it towards long off. The fielder there collects it on the bounce. Single taken!
Akash Deep to bowl the final over!
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes for Jos Buttler! These are important runs for Rajasthan at the end. A full toss, outside off. Jos Buttler smokes it over long off for a biggie! He brings up his fifty in style!
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finally! Much need six for Rajasthan and Jos Buttler! A shorter ball, around middle. Jos Buttler pulls it just over long on for a biggie. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it towards cover for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Full, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer carves it towards cover. David Willey tumbles a bit after stopping the ball and two taken!
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller ball, around off. Hetmyer hammers it towards long off. Faf du Plessis there, runs to his right and dives but the ball just evades his hands for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, wide of off. Shimron Hetmyer stretches and tries to slash this away but he misses.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it towards cover for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajasthan need more of these! A fuller delivery, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer whips it wide of long on for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another full toss and Jos Buttler misses out once again. A full toss, around middle. Jos Buttler pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer punches it towards long off. Just a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around middle. Jos Buttler miscues his heave towards deep mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
Harshal Patel (3-0-9-1) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it on the right of the deep square leg fielder. Another single and Shimron Hetmyer retains the stike.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, outside off. Jos Buttler drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A full toss, down the leg side. Jos Buttler shuffles across add tries to pull this but he misses. Wide given!
16.4 overs (1 Run) Overpitched delivery, wide of off. Shimron Hetmyer leans and drives it towards deep cover for a single.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! A much-needed six for Rajasthan! A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it over deep square leg for a biggie!
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull this but the ball goes off the under edge back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Marginally short, outside off. Jos Buttler pushes it towards long off and takes a single.
Mohammed Siraj is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, a wrong'un, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer taps it towards cover. 32 runs and a wicket off his spell!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short again, around middle and leg. Jos Buttler pulls it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Close! A googly, tad shorter, around the leg pole. Jos Buttler looks to pull this, but he misses, and the ball goes just past the leg pole.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Spinning away from the left-hander, shorter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer punches it towards cover. Single taken!
15.2 overs (1 Run) A shorter delivery now, darting it on the pads. Jos Buttler steps down and tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer leans and taps it towards square leg for a single.
