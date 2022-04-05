Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift to Shahbaz Ahmed! A short ball, down leg. Shahbaz Ahmed swivels and pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary. 16 runs off the over! 45 runs needed off 30 balls now!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up again, outside off. Dinesh Karthik walks across and sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket. Prasidh Krishna runs to his right and stops the ball from crossing the boundary. Single taken!
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Angling in around middle and leg, fuller in length. Dinesh Karthik clips it towards square leg for a brace.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik is putting on a show here! This is some classy batting from DK! A fuller ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik shuffles across, gets down on his knee, and laps it over short fine leg for a boundary.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dinesh Karthik has come out with some intent! A low full toss, around middle and leg. Dinesh Karthik flicks it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed taps it towards point for a single.
Navdeep Saini is back on.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Perfect execution! A fuller ball, tosses it up, around off. Dinesh Karthik gets down on his knee and reverse-sweeps it past point for a boundary. 21 runs off the over! A big one for Bangalore!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, spinning away, outside off. Dinesh Karthik looks to block this but he misses.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Another loopy delivery, around middle. Dinesh Karthik lifts it gently over the bowler's head for a boundary.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dinesh Karthik makes full use of the Free Hit! A fuller ball, around middle. Dinesh Karthik smashes it over long on for a biggie!
13.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! A fuller ball, tosses it up, down the leg side. Dinesh Karthik gets down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary. Ravichandran Ashwin has overstepped here and a no ball is called! Free Hit is coming up!
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, quicker on this occasion, at around 97 clicks. Shahbaz Ahmed knocks it towards long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, full and around middle. Dinesh Karthik flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball now, around middle. Dinesh Karthik pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. He gets off the mark and will retain the strike as well!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery outside off. Dinesh Karthik pushes it towards cover.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Dinesh Karthik taps it towards point.
Dinesh Karthik walks out.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Trent Boult comes into the attack and strikes! He gets rid off Sherfane Rutherford! A shorter ball, around middle and off. Sherfane Rutherford looks to pull this away, but the ball goes off the top edge high over the keeper. Navdeep Saini runs from short third man, keeps his eyes on the ball, and takes a sharp catch diving forward. Superb catch by him! Bangalore have lost half their side now!
12.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes it towards cover and scampers through to the other end. A direct-hit would have been curtains for Shahbaz Ahmed!
12.1 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed makes room and looks to pull this, but the ball goes off the under edge back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes it towards cover for a single. Good over for Bangalore, 15 runs off it!
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! JUST OVER! A fuller length delivery, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed heaves it over long on. Jos Buttler there jumps high,and probably just gets his fingers to the ball before it goes for a six.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Sherfane Rutherford drives it towards deep cover for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed chips it over the bowler's head for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! A shorter ball, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes one bounce over the ropes for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Very short on this occasion, around off. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to pull this but he misses. Wide called for height!
11.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length delivery, on the pads. Sherfane Rutherford misses his flick. the ball deflects off his pads and goes towards square leg. Leg bye taken!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tad quicker now, spinning in, around middle. Sherfane Rutherford pushes it towards cover for a single. Another top over by Yuzvendra Chahal!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed pushes it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, spinning in sharply, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed does well to block this one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A tough chance! A shorter ball, around middle. Sherfane Rutherford pulls it towards mid-wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin there dives forward, to catch the ball, but he misses. Single taken!
10.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, around middle. Sherfane Rutherford blocks it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 170, are 126/5. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.