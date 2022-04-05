Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
11.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Shimron Hetmyer comes to the crease now.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Wanindu Hasaranga gets the better of Samson. Beautiful delivery. Marginally short and around off. Samson gets on the back foot and chips it back to Hasaranga who takes a simple catch. Nothing shot from Samson and he gives away his wicket.
11.3 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but not given, and Bangalore decide to take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows it was missing leg stump. Not out it is. Coming to the ball - This was too short, drifting around leg and slower in the air. Samson waits and looks to pull but misses and gets rapped on the back leg. It was going down.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Superb shot! Tossed up, full and on middle. Samson lifts it with full control, straight down the ground for a biggie.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, pushed to mid-wicket.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes back to bowl, he went for 12 runs in his first over! Change of ends for him.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer but this time outside off. Samson leaves it alone.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer and on middle. Buttler waits and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, pushed with soft hands to mid on and Samson will get off the mark with a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, on middle. Samson tucks it to mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Buttler knocks it to point for a single.
