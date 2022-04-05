Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
Review! Rajasthan take a review for LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat there. It is the umpire's call on wickets missing and the decision will remain the same.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on this occasion, around off. Anuj Rawat pushes it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller ball, way wide of off. Anuj Rawat leaves it alone. Wide called!
4.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length shaping away. Anuj Rawat hangs back and looks to defend this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A fuller ball, around middle. Anuj Rawat once again shimmies down the pitch and drills it past mid on for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A length ball, tailing back in, around middle and leg. Anuj Rawat dances down the track and looks to heave this over on the leg side, but he misses.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle and off. Anuj Rawat taps it towards point.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Lovely shot! Tosses it up, full, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives it uppishly over mid off for a boundary.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Anuj Rawat flicks it towards mid-wicket and scampers through to the other end.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Anuj Rawat blocks it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW, but not given! A fuller ball, this one comes in with the arm, around middle. Anuj Rawat leans to defend this, but he gets a slight inside edge onto his pads.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, outside off. Anuj Rawat pushes it towards cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, around middle and leg. Anuj Rawat leans and taps it towards square leg.
Ravichandran Ashwin is brought into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Anuj Rawat tucks it towards square leg for a single. 16 runs off the over!
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky! Tad shorter, outside off. Anuj Rawat looks to have a poke at it, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary. Had there been a slip there, that would have been a catch!
2.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives it towards mid off. Jos Buttler once again makes a good stop. Single taken!
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Good-length delivery, wide of off. Faf du Plessis slashes it past cover-point for a boundary.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) Much fuller this time, outside off. Faf du Plessis presses forward and drives it wide of mid off. Jos Buttler chases it, dives to his left, and makes a good stop. Two taken!
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! Marginally short this time, outside off. Faf du Plessis stands tall and punches it past cover for a boundary.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! On a length, down leg this time. Anuj Rawat tickles it fine towards fine leg for a boundary.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and just over! A length delivery, outside off. Anuj Rawat shimmies down the pitch and drives it over mid off for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Anuj Rawat blocks it out.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives it towards cover. Yashasvi Jaiswal there dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Shimron Hetmyer runs across and throws the ball. Quick single taken!
1.2 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery, this one nips back in, around middle and leg. Faf du Plessis blocks it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna begins with a length ball, swinging away outside off. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Anuj Rawat blocks it out. 3 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) Tailing back in, around middle and leg, on a length. Faf du Plessis tucks it towards square leg for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Faf du Plessis taps it towards point.
0.3 over (1 Run) Shaping away, outside off, on a length. Anuj Rawat taps it towards point. Riyan Parag collects the ball and throws it away from Sanju Samson. The ball goes past him and the batters steal an overthrow. An unnecessary throw there!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, tailing back in, around middle. Anuj Rawat looks to block this but he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) Trent Boult begins with a length ball, nipping back in on the pads. Faf du Plessis tucks it towards square leg for a single. Bangalore and Faf du Plessis are up and running!
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 170, are 45/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.