Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Akash Deep comes into the attack.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Jos Buttler tucks this full ball to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield! A full ball, on the pads. Buttler flicks it to mid-wicket where Anuj Rawat lets it through his legs and allows a couple of runs.
3.3 overs (0 Run) This one keeps on going with the angle, outside off. Buttler defends inside the line of the ball.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On a length, darting it on the thigh pads. Devdutt Padikkal looks to pull this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and the batters steal a leg bye!
3.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, this one moves away sharply. Padikkal goes for a half-hearted cut shot and misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Siraj keeps on bowling on the pads. Padikkal pushes it to mid on for a quick single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Easy couple! Full, straight on the pads. Padikkal wrists it through mid-wicket and gets a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets off the mark! A length ball, on the pads. A beautiful flick of the wrists from Padikkal and the ball sails over square leg for a biggie.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to square leg for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A shout for LBW but the ball was doing too much. A length ball, angling around off and nips back in sharply. Buttler gets beaten by the movement and gets hit high on the pads.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, down the leg side. Buttler misses his flick.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, pushed back to the bowler.
Devdutt Padikkal comes to bat at number 3.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Two loose shots by Yashasvi Jaiswal and this was clearly coming. Gets beaten on the inside edge twice and this time he runs out of luck as this goes back on the stumps. A length ball, outside off, this one comes back in after landing. Jaiswal looks for a big booming drive but he misses and the ball goes past his inside edge and goes on to hit the stumps. Good start by David Willey, some probing lines from him.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Loose shot! A length ball, outside off, jags back in. Jaiswal looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Jaiswal inside edges his drive to fine leg and will come back for the second.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling around off and this one nips back in. Buttler defends with soft hands and gets a thick outside edge to short third man. A single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Jaiswal punches off the back foot to deep covers for a single.
David Willey will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length and around off. Defended out.
0.5 over (1 Run) A length ball, around off. Jaiswal shuffles across and taps it to third man to get off the mark with a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW but that was clearly going down! On a length and angling on the pads. Jaiswal misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. Was pitching outside leg as well.
0.3 over (1 Run) Rajasthan and Buttler are underway! A length ball, around off and nipping a bit away as well. Buttler knocks it to the left of point for a quick single.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Buttler prods and blocks it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Full ball, little bit of shape there, on middle. Buttler pushes it to point.
We are all set for action! The players are out in the middle. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting for Rajasthan. Mohammed Siraj will begin with the new ball. Here we go...
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan says he doesn't mind much, losing the toss and says the pitch is different as compared to the last ones. Adds that they have some senior players on the team and they are benefiting from the roles given to everyone. Informs they are going with the same XI.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore says they are going to bowl first, just following the trend, and the pitch looks different today. Mentions that the last game was very pleasing for them, it gives them a lot of confidence as a team even after not performing at their best. Informs that they are playing with the same team.
Rajasthan (Unchanged playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
Bangalore (Unchanged playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is down near pitch. He says the wicket has less grass this time, it is very very hard this time and this isn't something we have seen so far. Says that the batters are in a little bit of a treat today and a high score is expected.
We have seen how crucial the toss had been in this edition of the Indian T20 League. Dew has played a big factor at Wankhede and the teams chasing here have won all three matches. Both the teams are in super form at the moment. Who do you think will win here? We will find out! Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Few players will play against their former team. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Navdeep Saini who were part of Bangalore in the previous season will wear a different colour jersey this season. Chahal has already made his mark while Saini and Devdutt Padikkal are yet to display their true potential. It will be a bit emotional for them but in the end, two points are what matter the most. Bangalore will be hoping Glenn Maxwell returns to their playing XI, if he does it will only make their batting stronger. While Rajasthan will want to stick to their plans and continue to perform the same way. They will aim to remain unbeaten.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match number 13 where Rajasthan will face Bangalore. Rajasthan are riding high on confidence with two impressive wins while Bangalore showed a much-improved performance to open their account. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top today.
... MATCH DAY ...
