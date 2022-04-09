Lucknow Super Giants are on a roll this season, having won three out of 4 games and the KL Rahul-led side will look to continue their winning run going when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. All three departments of the game have clicked for Lucknow and they have managed to give complete performances. Youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan have taken the mantle of giving game-changing performances and the franchise would hope for the same to continue. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul are in good form and they will look to provide their side with a good start.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have won two out of three games and they last suffered a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed's brilliance took the game away from Rajasthan and the Sanju Samson-led side would hope for a better showing against Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, April 10.

Where will the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match begin?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)