Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! It is on a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer reverse-hits it over the third man fence for a maximum.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on off. Iyer eases it back to the bowler.
Nitish Rana walks out to bat now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Prasidh Krishna strikes and gets rid of the big fish. Aaron Finch valiant knock comes to an end. There are some words being exchanged between the two as Finch walks off the field. It is a short ball, outside off. Aaron Finch stands back and upper cuts it towards deep point. Karun Nair settles under it and takes a sharp catch.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full, wide outside off. Aaron Finch leaves it alone. Wide called again.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one down leg, Finch lets it be. Wide called by the umpire.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, wide outside off. Shreyas Iyer tries to dig it out, it goes to square leg off the bottom edge. They take one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, wide outside off. Finch guides it to deep point for a single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played. Length ball, outside off. Aaron Finch guides it past backward point for a boundary.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kolkata continue to score boundaries in every over. With this boundary Finch also marks his half-century. A short ball, on middle and leg. Aaron Finch pulls it to fine leg for a boundary.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller, wide outside off. Aaron Finch does not bother. Wide called as it is outside the tramline.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Shreyas Iyer punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on the pads, Aaron Finch flicks it through mid-wicket for two runs. 19 runs off the over. Kolkata continue to score at a brisk rate. The pressure is on Rajasthan at the moment.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sensational shot by Aaron Finch. He races away to 47. Full length, on off. Aaron Finch greets it with full face of the blade and sends it sailing over the long off fence for a maximum.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! A short ball, on the bodyline. Aaron Finch tries to hook it way. It goes towards the fine leg off the top-edge and he won't mind that at all.
7.3 overs (3 Runs) Full length, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer flicks it to deep square leg. The batters pick three runs before the fielder cuts it out.
7.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower one, wide outside the tramline. Shreyas Iyer does not bother. The umpire signals a wide.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good length, on leg. Aaron Finch flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around the hips. Shreyas Iyer flicks it to square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bouncer, down leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to pull it away but misses. Wide called.
Strategic break! After losing a wicket on the first ball of the innings, Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer have done really well and are within the asking rate for now. Rajasthan will have to find ways to break this partnership and take things under control. Obed McCoy comes back to bowl.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The man in-form, Yuzvendra Chahal, has been sent to the cleaners by Aaron Finch in his first over of the innings. It is full and on off. Aaron Finch hits it to wide of long on and bags a boundary. 17 runs off the over. Kolkata have started strongly despite losing an early wicket.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aaron Finch hits the second boundary of the over. Tossed up, full and on off. Aaron Finch lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now, as Shreyas Iyer pushes this full delivery to covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, outside off. Aaron Finch cuts it through point for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way outside off. Aaron Finch leaves it alone. Wided.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aaron Finch is on the charge here. This is full and on the stumps. Aaron Finch gets under it and slaps it down the ground for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower ball, outside off, it turns away off the deck. Aaron Finch does not chase it as it outside the tramline. Wide called.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer punches it to cover for a single.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Wonderful shot! A fuller ball, around off. Aaron Finch makes room and lifts it high over long off for a biggie!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, around middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards the leg side, but the ball hits the pads and goes towards the off side. Single taken!
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Flatter and on off. Shreyas Iyer goes back and slashes it through point. The ball races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Fuller, on the pads, Shreyas Iyer clips it to mid-wicket for a brace.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Aaron Finch cuts it through covers for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Aaron Finch moves to the leg side. Ravichandran Ashwin follows him with a fuller delivery. Aaron Finch fails to pick it up.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 218, are 117/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.