Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on off. Sanju Samson punches it to deep point for a single.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan comes to the crease.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Devdutt Padikkal tries to hunt for another biggie but holes out instead. Sunil Narine draws the first blood. This should ease the pressure of the Kolkata players. It is looped up, and on the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and tries to heave it down the ground but ends up being a bit early into his shot. He ends up missing it completely and the ball goes through to rattle the stumps.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal guides it through backward point.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Devdutt Padikkal joining the party now. Full length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads, Jos Buttler tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, around the hips. Devdutt Padikkal clips it to mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Very full, wide outside off. Jos Buttler squeezes it to point for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) A bounder now, outside off. Jos Buttler upper cuts it to deep point for a brace.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! Full length, on middle and leg. Jos Buttler clears his front leg and tonks it over the long on fence for a maximum.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Jos Buttler gets it to mid-wicket off the inner half.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will hurt Kolkata. Good length, outside off. Jos Buttler stands tall and cuts it through covers for a boundary.
Umesh Yadav (2-0-16-0) comes back to bowl.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A brilliant over by Sunil Narine comes to an end. Just three runs off it. On leg, Buttler flicks it to the leg side for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jos Buttler guides it to short third man.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, down leg. Jos Buttler tries to reverse-hit it but misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Fuller, outside off. Jos Buttler defends it to cover.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal tucks it to square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. Jos Buttler flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short, outside off. Jos Buttler cuts it to deep point for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! TOP SHOT! Jos Buttler scores his 14th half-century in the Indian T20 League. Full-length ball, outside off. Jos Buttler drives it on the up, down the ground and past the bowler. It races away for four.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full length, on the stumps. Jos Buttler blocks it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal flicks it to mid-wicket for a single. 9 runs off the first three balls. Can Jos Buttler go bonkers in the last three balls of this over?
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is much better by Devdutt Padikkal. Full length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal drives it uppishly through covers for a boundary.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Back of a length, outside off, shaping away a tad. Devdutt Padikkal throws his blade at it. The ball flies off the outside edge and races away towards the ropes at third man.
Strategic break! It's all Rajasthan at the moment! Mainly, Jos Buttler! He has raced away to 46 runs in just 27 deliveries and is 4 runs away from yet another half-century. Kolkata will need some plan to stop this carnage by Buttler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Jos Buttler blocks it back to the bowler. Rajasthan are 60/0 at the end of Powerplay. Shivam Mavi goes for 11 runs in his second over of the innings.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This one lands straight on the advertising cushion. Tremendous shot. Full length, on fourth stump. Jos Buttler swings hard at it and lofts it over covers for a maximum.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clobbered! Back of a length, on off. Jos Buttler stands on the back foot and pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full length and wide outside off. Jos Buttler tries to reach out but fails to connect.
5.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! 50 up for Rajasthan. A length ball, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal fails to pick it up. The ball goes to square leg off the thigh pads. The batters cross for a leg bye.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Devdutt Padikkal taps it to mid on. Jos Buttler ventures out looking for a single but Devdutt Padikkal sends him back wisely.
