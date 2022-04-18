Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A target of 218 was always going to be tough to chase down, and Rajasthan did have an upper hand coming into this chase. They started off brilliantly but they lost their way in the middle. All their bowlers were taken to the cleaners. But they came back stronger than ever. Prasidh Krishna got the big wicket of Aaron Finch just after his half-century, and then Yuzvendra Chahal broke another partnership by picking up the big wicket of Nitish Rana. His spin-twin followed up with the wicket of Andre Russell, which put Kolkata under immense pressure. But it was over number 17 bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal that turned the game around. He grabbed four wickets in the over including a hat-trick. He ended with 5 wickets by his name and guided Rajasthan closer to victory. Obed McCoy then held his nerve and defended 11 runs in the last over by grabbing the final two wickets of the game. With this victory, Rajasthan grabbed two vital points, and Jos Buttler continues to don the orange cap while Yuzvendra Chahal continues to don the purple cap.
After losing a wicket on the very first ball, Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer guided Kolkata to a powerful start. They put together 107 runs before Aaron Finch perished after scoring a sublime half-century. Shreyas Iyer carried on and continued to score runs freely. Nitish Rana did chip in with a few big blows but he too perished. No other batter post that got going. They had the momentum till the 16th over. But it was the over of Yuzvendra Chahal that turned the tide towards Rajasthan. He grabbed four wickets in the over including the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer. Umesh Yadav came in and gave a little hope to Kolkata, once again but they could not get over the line.
Entertainment at its best! What an empathic game we have just witnessed. The beauty of this sport! The game was swinging both ways till the very end but it is Rajasthan that have held their nerve and have got over the line at the end! Cricket is surely the real winner here!
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Obed McCoy announces himself on his debut with two wickets in the final over to seal the game for Rajasthan. A length ball, on middle and leg. Umesh Yadav clears his front leg and tries to heave it across the line but misses. The ball goes through to disturb the stumps behind. Elation for Rajasthan and Obed McCoy. Rajasthan wins the game by 7 runs.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A slower full-length ball, on the pads. Varun Chakaravarthy flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Varun Chakaravarthy is the last man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Obed McCoy strikes and sends back Sheldon Jackson on 8. This is a short ball, on the bodyline. Sheldon Jackson swivels and pulls it to short fine leg. Prasidh Krishna there takes a dolly. Obed McCoy picks up a crucial wicket under pressure on his debut.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on leg. Sheldon Jackson heaves it to deep square leg. Shimron Hetmyer does well to keep it down to just two runs. Could've been a boundary if not for Shimron Hetmyer.
Obed McCoy will bowl the final over of this game.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end the over. Kolkata need 11 of 6 balls. Full length, outside off, angled across the right-hander. Umesh Yadav tries to reach out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sheldon Jackson punches it through cover for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) This one lands full and wide outside off. Umesh Yadav reaches out and pushes it through point for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On a length, outside off, shaping away off the deck. It flies past the tramline. Yadav leaves it alone. Wide called.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, wide outside off. Sheldon Jackson guides it to backward point for a single.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full length, outside off. Sheldon Jackson slices it to deep point for two runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That must've hurt Sheldon Jackson. A full-length ball, on off. Umesh Yadav clobbers it down the ground. Sheldon Jackson fails to get out of the way and gets hit on his helmet. He says he is alright.
Prasidh Krishna will bowl the penultimate over!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the body. Umesh Yadav pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh my god! Umesh Yadav continues to send the ball beyond the ropes. He moves to 18 off 4 deliveries. A length ball, on off. Umesh Yadav punches it through covers for one.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Umesh Yadav is on the charge. Full-length ball, on off. Umesh Yadav shuffles across and sends it over the long on fence for a maximum.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, on off. Umesh Yadav pulls it through mid-wicket for two runs.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Umesh Yadav says it is game on! It is full, on off. Umesh Yadav gets under it and lofts it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. Sheldon Jackson drives it to long on for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! YES, HE CAN! Yuzvendra Chahal picks up a Hat-Trick and this the first time he has picked up five wickets in an Indian T20 League. It is tossed up, outside off, spinning away. Pat Cummins tries to defend it on the front foot. The ball kisses the outside edge and Sanju Samson takes a sharp catch behind the sticks. This is incredible. Yuzvendra Chahal sprints down for his celebration.
Pat Cummins is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal, you beauty! He picks up his fourth of the night. What a season he is having. It is full and on off. Shivam Mavi clears his front leg and slogs it to deep mid-wicket. Riyan Parag makes no mistake in the deep. Yuzvendra Chahal is on a hat-trick. Can he do it?
Shivam Mavi comes to the crease.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Yuzvendra Chahal appeals for LBW and the umpire agrees. Shreyas Iyer opts to take the review. It is fuller, on middle and leg, Iyer walks clears his front leg and tries to heave it across the line but misses. He gets pinged on his pads and sees the dreaded finger. The review does not work in his favour, as the Ball Tracking shows three reds. Yuzvendra Chahal picks up two wickets in this over and gets his side back in the game.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, wide outside the tramline. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wide called.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full, on the pads, Sheldon Jackson clips it to square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Sheldon Jackson gets an inside edge on his pads.
Sheldon Jackson walks out to the middle.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Venkatesh Iyer tries to break his shackles but holes out instead. This is a huge wicket for Rajasthan. Yuzvendra Chahal punches the air in delight. He picks up his second of the innings. It if fuller, on off. Venkatesh Iyer dances down the track, tries to heave it away but misses. The ball goes past the blade. Sanju Samson gathers the ball and clips the bails quickly to send back Venkatesh Iyer.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Full length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer slices it to deep point. The batters take one as Shimron Hetmyer was quick to get to the ball.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, on the pads, Iyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Venkatesh Iyer works it to cover for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the body. Shreyas Iyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just enough to beat the man in the deep. It is a short ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer moves to the leg side, gives himself some room and upper cuts it over the deep point fence for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer whips it through mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.4 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 218, are 210. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.