Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... The Run Chase ...
Kolkata bolwers could not justify their skipper's decision of bowling first. Most of the bowlers were taken to the cleaners. There were hardly any celebrations for them until the 15th over. It was Sunil Narine who came into the attack and worked his magic in the middle overs. Once, Jos Buttler fell, Kolkata bowlers were right in the game. The bowlers will be happy with the way they ended with the ball barring some hits by Shimron Hetmyer. The dew will play a huge factor, if Kolkata are to chase it down. The onus is now on their batters to chase it down and make a solid statement in the tournament. Join us shortly for the second essay.
Jos Buttler continues to don the orange cap! Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer continue their good work for Rajasthan. These two men always rise to the occasion for Rajasthan. We have seen it already in the matches this season. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal got off to a flyer, where the latter was the second fiddle. But it was all about Buttler. The opening pair stitched 97 runs before Padikkal holed out. Sanju Samson came in and played a cameo to keep the run rate over 10. Everything was going right, until Jos Buttler perished. Rajasthan kept losing wickets are regular intervals. It was Shimron Hetmyer that lead his side closer to the predicted total. Nonetheless, they will be happy with 217 and will hope they can defend the target,
What a stunning batting performance did we just witness! The Kolkata bowlers were blown away by some brutal batting display from Rajasthan. Kolkata though picked up wickets in cluster in the death over and have managed to restrict Rajasthan at 217/5. The highest score in the Indian T20 League this season.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer finishes the innings off in style! An overpitched delivery, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it over the fielder at cover for a boundary. 18 runs off the over! Rajasthan end at 217 for 5!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. No single taken!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, shorter, around off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to pull this away but he misses.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes! Fuller ball again, around middle. Shimron Hetmyer clears his front leg and dispatches it over long on for another maximum.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! A friendly full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
19.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pitches it up, wide of off. Shimron Hetmyer leaves it alone. Wide called!
19.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slower in pace, around middle and leg. Ravichandran Ashwin tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin pushes it to cover-point for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin comes to the bat now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another man bites the dust! Full length, on the pads. Karun Nair flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. Karun Nair does not connect well and fails to get the desired distance on it. Pat Cummins takes a solid catch in the deep to send back Nair on a low score.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shimron Hetmyer works it to mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, on off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now, on off. Shimron Hetmyer tries to heave it across the line but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and outside off. Nair eases it to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Kolkata take a review but Shimron Hetmyer survives! Looped up, full and outside off. It grips and turns away sharply. Shimron Hetmyer tries to defend it out on the front foot but fails to do so. The ball zips past the outside edge. Sunil Narine appeals but the umpire is unmoved. They take a review but the UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside the tramline. Shimron Hetmyer tries to reach out but misses. Wide called.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Nair sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up, down leg. Karun Nair does not connect his shot. The ball goes to the keeper off his pads.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Shimron Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, wide outside off. Shimron Hetmyer tries to chase it but misses. Wide called.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Nair works it to long off for a single.
Karun Nair walks out to bat.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi work in tandem in the deep to get rid of Parag on a timid score. This is exceptional effort by Pat Cummins, he does all the hard work and Mavi smartly stays close by to help his teammate out. Full length, on off. Riyan Parag lofts it down the ground towards long on. Pat Cummins runs to his right and gathers the ball. He realises the momentum is taking him across the line, he uses Shivam Mavi really well by throwing the ball towards him and Mavi completes the catch.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Parag eases it to mid on for a single. 15 runs come off the over with a wicket.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Riyan Parag gets off the mark with a boundary. A length ball, angled down leg. Riyan Parag flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A bouncer now, down leg. Riyan Parag tries to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
Riyan Parag comes to the crease.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pat Cummins has the last laugh but that does not wipe out the smile off Jos Buttler's face as he walks back with a ton. A short ball, on middle and leg. Jos Buttler looks to hook it away. The ball goes to fine leg off the top-edge. Varun Chakaravarthy settles under it and takes a sharp catch. Can Kolkata put a lid over the run rate in the death overs?
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball,outside off. Shimron Hetmyer drives it to cover for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball, on off. Jos Buttler pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Jos Buttler gets his second ton of this season. This is incredible batting. He removes his helmet and gets soaked in applauses from the crowd and his teammates. A low full toss, on off. Jos Buttler smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full, down leg. Jos Buttler swings but misses. The umpire signals but misses.
Pat Cummins (3-0-35-0) comes to bowl his final over.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shimron Hetmyer gets his first boundary of the innings. Full length, wide outside off. Shimron Hetmyer leans and slashes it through backward point for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Jos Buttler flicks it to square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! Short ball, on off. Jos Buttler stands tall and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer eases it to the leg side for a single.
Strategic break! Rajasthan still cruising along at the moment. Kolkata can breathe a sigh of relief after getting the wicket of Sanju Samson. But they need the wicket of Jos Buttler who is still batting at 91 for now. Rajasthan will aim to get over 200 runs from here provided they continue the same kind of batting. Also, Shimron Hetmyer comes to the crease now.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sanju Samson's cameo comes to an end. He heads back on 38 off 19 balls. Andre Russell provides a breakthrough in his very first over. He has an instant impact in this game. A length ball, on middle and leg. Sanju Samson flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket. He does not get enough distance on it. Shivam Mavi settles under it in the deep and takes a sharp catch.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads, Jos Buttler flicks it to square leg for a single.
